Vedika Pinto Opens Up On The Growing Paparazzi Attention In Mumbai

Paparazzi Culture and Celebrity Attention in Mumbai

Pap culture in Mumbai has grown significantly over the years. While several stars share cordial relations with paparazzi, others have raised concerns over their behaviour, particularly the way they photograph celebrities and constantly follow them. Fresh off the success of Musafir Cafe, actress Vedika Pinto is still getting used to the growing paparazzi attention after the Netflix web series. Speaking to ANI, she shared that she has been working out at the same gym in Juhu for the past three years, but paparazzi have only recently started waiting outside the fitness centre after figuring out her workout timings, something that genuinely surprised her.

“I've been going to the same gym in Juhu for the past three years. Other celebrities also work out there, and the paparazzi have always been around, but they never really paid attention to me. Sometimes, if they were in the mood, they would want to capture a few pictures... I would happily walk into the gym, finish my sessions all sweaty and messy, without worrying about how I looked, and walk out. I don't think they had really realised that I was working out there. But with all the attention and publicity I've been getting lately, they've now figured out my gym timings,” Vedika added.

Managing Privacy and Professional Visibility

“Recently, I was shocked. I walked out of the gym and had like a heart attack. I was like, 'What are you guys doing here?' And they said, 'Ma'am, we're here for you.' I was like, 'Oh shit! You guys have exposed me. I don't even know what time I'm coming! Sometimes it's a lot to deal with. When I came home, I looked at myself in the mirror in my building and thought, 'Shit, I'm looking like such a jungli',” she recalled.

Vedika expressed gratitude for the pap attention she receives but acknowledged that the spotlight can sometimes be overwhelming, as she also values her personal space and privacy.“I guess they're also just doing their job.....And it's such a crazy time because, as actors, especially as budding actors, we're still growing. I'm still growing, and it's a very exciting time in my career, but I also have a long future ahead of me. I want to keep growing, so, on one hand, I need that visibility, and that's a good thing. But at the same time, there are moments when you think, 'Oh, but I also want my privacy.' So, it can be a bit confusing at times because you want both sides of the same coin',” she emphasised.

Professional Endeavours and Personal Style

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vedika recently joined hands with Global Desi as its brand ambassador, with the association being announced during the festive season. "Global Desi's festive campaign is actually a really cool thing because I think it has come at a very well-timed moment. With Musafir Cafe just releasing and receiving so much love, it feels like the perfect time. The brand beautifully blends Indian aesthetics with a contemporary, premium appeal, making it an exciting collaboration, " she expressed.

Vedika also said that she enjoys incorporating desi elements into her everyday outfits, adding that the Indo-fusion aesthetic and festive vibe resonate with her. "I also enjoy incorporating desi elements into my outfits, especially when it comes to casual, everyday looks. I love pairing jhumkas with my clothes, or even wearing juttis with jeans. That's why the whole Indo-fusion aesthetic and festive vibe really resonate with me. For me, though, my fashion mantra is to simply feel comfortable in whatever I wear," she added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)