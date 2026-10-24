Azerbaijan-India Relations Open Up Broad Opportunities For Cooperation - Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Broad opportunities for cooperation are opening up in Azerbaijan-India relations, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, the reception of Minister of External Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev marks a significant development in the positive trajectory of relations between Baku and Delhi.

"The visit of India's Minister of External Affairs to our country, his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, and his discussions with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov demonstrate that there are new opportunities to expand the dialogue between the two nations and foster cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan has consistently shown its readiness for constructive dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation that serves the interests of both sides, an approach that can also serve as the foundation for relations with India. The continuation of high-level contacts, the holding of political consultations, and the expansion of economic ties all contribute to the further development of existing relations," the analyst said.

Garayev pointed out that one of the factors connecting Azerbaijan and India is their rich historical and cultural heritage.

"Both countries are representatives of ancient civilizations, and their cultural ties have a long history. This shared past creates a favorable foundation for the development of mutual interest and cultural connections between the two peoples. In the modern era, this potential can be further expanded through tourism, education, science, and humanitarian exchanges," he remarked.

According to him, another significant factor bringing our countries closer is the existence of shared interests within international cooperation platforms.

"As part of the Global South, Azerbaijan and India have the opportunity to exchange views on various issues on the international agenda and to develop mutually beneficial cooperation. The UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and other multilateral platforms are significant in this regard. Expanding dialogue within the framework of international organizations can also have a positive impact on the political and economic dimensions of bilateral relations," Garayev mentioned.

The analyst emphasized that economic cooperation is one of the most promising areas for the development of these relations.

"The interest shown by Indian companies in Azerbaijan's energy sector, their participation in oil and gas projects, and the available investment opportunities demonstrate the real potential for cooperation in this area. The presence of Indian companies already investing in Azerbaijan further confirms that there is scope for expanding economic ties. Promoting mutual investment, increasing trade turnover, and establishing direct links between business communities could prove beneficial for both nations.

India's achievements in the fields of technology and digital infrastructure also represent an area of potential cooperation for Azerbaijan. The exchange of expertise in digital services, information technology, innovation, and high-tech sectors could pave the way for the implementation of new projects. Furthermore, expanding cooperation in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and agriculture would help diversify economic relations," he noted.

Garayev highlighted that transport and tourism also deserve special attention.

"Azerbaijan's strategic position within the East-West and North-South transport corridors creates additional advantages for the development of economic ties with India. Our country's transport and logistics infrastructure offers significant opportunities for Indian companies to access regional markets. Furthermore, the development of direct air links can contribute to a growth in tourist travel, the intensification of business contacts, and the strengthening of ties between the two peoples.

India's significant standing in international politics and the global economy makes the development of relations with Azerbaijan important for both sides. Complementing the existing political dialogue with cooperation in the economic, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres could help broaden the scope of these relations. Recent engagements indicate that a foundation exists for continuing a dialogue based on mutual interests between Baku and Delhi, as well as for exploring new avenues for cooperation," the analyst added.