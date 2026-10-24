Texas Made Thriller Into Black To Screen At Addison Full Circle Film Festival

INTO BLACK, a Texas-made WWII thriller, screens November 7 at the inaugural Addison Full Circle Film Festival.

The Addison Full Circle Film Festival

Fans decide what gets made next.

November 7 feature and filmmaker Q&A highlight the inaugural festival supported by title sponsor I Am A Fan

- Jerry J-Man JoynerADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A World War II thriller filmed in North Texas in just 11 days will bring its story to the big screen at the inaugural Addison Full Circle Film Festival. INTO BLACK, written and directed by Brad Osborne and produced by Dallas-based AMS Pictures, will screen Saturday, November 7, during a 6-8 p.m. feature presentation and live Q&A at the Addison Performing Arts Centre.The screening is part of the November 7-8 festival, produced by Full Circle Films in collaboration with the venue. I Am A Fan is the festival's title sponsor, with NHuS3 Media and Howdywood serving as additional sponsors.Set during the London Blitz, INTO BLACK follows four women trapped in an abandoned warehouse as an air raid unfolds outside and a killer threatens them within. Inspired by the crimes of the Blackout Ripper, the film combines historical inspiration with fictional characters and events.According to AMS Pictures, the production was filmed in Dallas and Corsicana for under $100,000. An abandoned South Dallas industrial plant became the setting for wartime London, with period details, candlelight, and sound helping create a world beyond the warehouse walls.The festival screening offers audiences an opportunity to experience the film in a theater and hear about the work behind it. AMS Pictures has announced a November 10 digital release on Apple TV and Prime Video.The connection between filmmakers and audiences is also central to I Am A Fan's support of the festival.“Movies and shows only come full circle when a fan hits play, tells a friend, and shows up,” said Jerry“J-Man” Joyner, co-founder of I Am A Fan.“That's exactly what a festival like Addison Full Circle makes possible - putting independent storytellers in the same room as the people who'll carry their work forward. We're proud to be the title sponsor of its very first year and to help build something Addison can call its own.”I Am A Fan gives audiences a way to explore film and television projects and signal which stories they would watch. For creators, those responses provide evidence of audience interest that can inform development conversations.Alongside INTO BLACK, the festival will present Texas-made narrative features and short films, giving local audiences opportunities to discover independent work and meet the people creating it.Attend the screening:INTO BLACK feature presentation and live Q&ASaturday, November 7, 2026, 6-8 p.m.Addison Performing Arts Centre15650 Addison Road, Addison, Texas 75001Tickets and festival screening informationAbout the Addison Full Circle Film Festival:The Addison Full Circle Film Festival showcases Texas-made narrative features and short films. Its inaugural November 7-8 event begins a seasonal program culminating in an August 2027 finale. Learn more atAbout I Am A Fan:I Am A Fan connects film and television creators with audiences through expressions of viewer interest. The platform helps creators build evidence of audience appeal while giving fans a voice earlier in a project's development. Learn more atMedia contacts:Festival sponsorship: Jerry“J-Man” Joyner | I Am A Fan / NHuS3 Media / Howdywood | 214-762-7101 |...INTO BLACK press materials and interviews: Marisa Thomas | AMS Pictures |...

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Texas Made Thriller Into Black to Screen at Addison Full Circle Film Festival News Provided By W And W Digital News October 24, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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