BJP Workers Will Make Mission Jharkhand A Success, Just Like In Bengal: Nitin Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 24 (IANS) BJP President Nitin Nabin on Saturday expressed confidence that the party would replicate its organisational success in Jharkhand, just like it did in West Bengal.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP Jharkhand State Working Committee in Ranchi, he said the party is committed to ensuring that the“saffron flag flies from the panchayat level to Parliament.”

Drawing a parallel with West Bengal, Nabin said BJP workers worked tirelessly to strengthen the party's base in the state and now is the time for“Mission Jharkhand”.

He urged party workers to speed up efforts to expand the party's reach and strengthen its grassroots presence.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Nabin said the country is fortunate to have a leader who has not only provided a new direction to the BJP and India but also enhanced the nation's standing globally.

He said 1.4 billion Indians placed their hopes, aspirations and trust in the Prime Minister.

He alleged that certain forces within the country, as well as elements operating from abroad, are attempting to obstruct India's rapid progress and development. However, he asserted that the people of India continued to stand firmly with PM Modi.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress and the opposition, Nabin accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of promoting disorder and undermining constitutional institutions.

He said those invoking the Constitution today should remember history. Congress, in the past, had weakened constitutional values through the imposition of the Emergency and President's Rule in states, he said.

He further alleged that the Congress governed the country according to the interests of a single family rather than the principles of the Constitution.

Nabin also claimed that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are functioning as a "toolkit" for anti-national and foreign forces.

Citing Bihar as an example, he said Congress leaders levelled allegations of irregularities during the voter list revision exercise but failed to file claims or objections in any district.

Nabin said he regretted that Jharkhand, a state where he had spent a significant part of his life and which he described as his birthplace, was currently not governed by the BJP.

He said BJP workers have already taken to the streets and are determined to end an“oppressive system” and establish a welfare-oriented BJP government in the state.