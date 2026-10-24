Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park: CCTV, 105 New Lights In Place After Last Month's Gang Rape

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Necessary safety and security measures have been implemented at the DDA-maintained Aastha Kunj Park, Kalkaji, including deployment of the allotted security personnel, installation of 105 additional lights and CCTV surveillance, an official said on Saturday.

Further strengthening of lighting arrangements is under process, with due consideration to the ecological sensitivity of the Morphological Ridge, said the official on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the city's security during a visit to the Delhi Police headquarters.

The new security framework for the park comes against the backdrop of the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park on September 21. Three accused were arrested for the crime.

The incident exposed that Aastha Kunj Park - a 142-acre DDA park with 29 multi-access points - continues to suffer from poor lighting, broken perimeter walls, unmanned or missing gates, and a lack of CCTV coverage inside the premises.

According to a status report on the beefed-up security at the DDA park, all security guards, as per the presently allotted strength, have been deployed in the park. Considering its extensive area of 142.41 acres and 29 gates, regular patrolling is undertaken to ensure security coverage across the park.

Two siren-equipped motorcycles, along with torches and essential safety equipment, are deployed for night patrolling. Surprise night inspections are also conducted by the site in-charge, security supervisor and departmental staff to verify security arrangements and guard deployment, said the status report.

For addressing dark spots in the green zone, all 340 existing lights in the park are presently functional. Further, 105 additional lights have been installed in accordance with the recommendations of the Safety Audit Report, it said.

A joint inspection has been conducted with officials of the electrical department, and the proposal for installation of high-mast lights at suitable identified locations is under process, said the status report.

The official pointed out that augmentation of security facilities is being done while bearing ecological considerations in mind.

“Approximately 99 per cent of the park area falls within the Morphological Ridge. Accordingly, additional illumination in densely vegetated areas is being planned judiciously to avoid disturbance to the natural flora and fauna while ensuring adequate lighting along pathways and visitor-use areas,” said the official.

Other steps taken by the agencies include installation of four CCTV cameras, closure of gates at 9 p.m. and biometric attendance for all security guards, said the official.