Assam CM Highlights Canopy Bridge Initiative On World Gibbon Day

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 24 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday highlighted the state's efforts to protect the endangered Hoolock Gibbon, India's only native ape species, stressing the importance of wildlife conservation and human-animal coexistence.

Marking World Gibbon Day, Sarma said the Hoolock Gibbon occupied a special place in Assam's natural heritage and called for collective efforts to safeguard its future.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister shared his experience of seeing a gibbon use a canopy bridge constructed at Hollongapar to help the primates cross a railway track safely.

Describing the sight as encouraging, Sarma underscored the importance of science-led conservation measures in reducing the risks faced by wildlife due to human infrastructure and habitat fragmentation.

"At Hollongapar, seeing a gibbon use the canopy bridge built to help it cross the railway track safely was a heartening moment," he said.

The canopy bridge initiative is aimed at providing arboreal animals with a safer passage across railway infrastructure, allowing them to move through the tree canopy instead of descending to ground level, where they may face potential dangers from trains and other human activities.

Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Jorhat district is known for its population of Hoolock Gibbons. The primates depend heavily on continuous forest canopies for movement, foraging and survival, making habitat connectivity an important aspect of their conservation.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the cultural and emotional connection between local communities and the state's wildlife, saying that conservation efforts must go hand in hand with fostering coexistence between people and animals.

"Every small step towards coexistence brings us closer to a future where Assam's people and wildlife thrive together," Sarma said.

The Hoolock Gibbon, belonging to the family of lesser apes, is an important component of the biodiversity of Northeast India. Habitat loss, fragmentation and other human-induced pressures remain significant challenges for its long-term survival.

Conservation initiatives such as canopy bridges, habitat protection and community participation are considered important in ensuring safe movement for arboreal species.

Sarma's remarks on World Gibbon Day highlighted Assam's stated commitment to protecting its rich biodiversity while promoting practical measures to minimise the impact of development on wildlife habitats.