Siddaramaiah Sting Row: Lop Ashoka Alleges Cong Insiders Betrayed Former CM, Vijayendra Says Shivakumar Not Willing For Thorough Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 24 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Saturday alleged that Congress insiders were behind the alleged sting operation targeting former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member Siddaramaiah, claiming that the controversy exposed deep divisions within the ruling party in the state.

Reacting to Karnataka Minister and Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah's statement that Congress insiders had carried out the sting operation over demands for Assembly election tickets, board chairperson posts and other positions, the LoP said the developments had brought the Congress to a critical juncture.

"There is no honour left within the Congress party. The person (Siddaramaiah) who handed over power smoothly has been stabbed in the back by Congress leaders," Ashoka alleged.

He said that Siddaramaiah's supporters and the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) community that had rallied behind him were deeply hurt by the developments.

The community believed that the leader (Siddaramaiah) who had helped it gain dignity was now being disrespected and dishonoured, the LoP claimed.

"The AHINDA community has become directionless, and the Congress party is responsible for this situation," LoP Ashoka alleged.

Questioning the state government's handling of the controversy, BJP leader Ashoka said that although the state government had announced an investigation, no meaningful action had been taken.

He demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, alleging that attempts were being made to hush up the case.

Ashoka warned that the resentment among Siddaramaiah's supporters could have political consequences in the coming elections if the alleged conspiracy against the former Chief Minister was not properly investigated.

State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra also demanded a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the alleged sting operation, questioning the state government's willingness to pursue the case.

"We know who the sting expert is. Let them show interest in getting the matter investigated. The Chief Minister (D.K. Shivakumar) should demonstrate his willingness to probe it," Vijayendra said.

Referring to Siddaramaiah's public statement on the issue, the State BJP President alleged that Chief Minister Shivakumar was reluctant to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

He said there was speculation that the controversy was being used to force Siddaramaiah to step down from his position.

Vijayendra urged Shivakumar to ensure a transparent investigation, noting that Siddaramaiah had served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and presented more than 10 budgets during his political career.

He also referred to Yathindra Siddaramaiah's statement that Congress insiders were involved in the sting operation.

"The father of sting operations was sitting at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and has now come to Vidhana Soudha. Everyone knows who it is," Vijayendra alleged, without naming the person.

Meanwhile, suspended BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, speaking in Delhi, alleged that both the Congress and the BJP had elements involved in recording private videos and using them to blackmail their own party leaders.

"There are two CD factories in Karnataka. One has come out in the open, and another is in the BJP," he alleged, claiming that both national parties were under the influence of people who used private videos to threaten their own party leaders.

Yatnal alleged that anyone considered a threat was targeted through such recordings and blackmail.

The allegations by the BJP leaders come amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged sting video linked to Siddaramaiah and demands for an independent investigation.