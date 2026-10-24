Meghalaya: NPP Appoints James Sangma, Mmhonlumo Kikon To Lead Manipur Poll Preparations

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 24 (IANS) The National People's Party (NPP) has appointed Rajya Sabha MP and its National Working President James P. K. Sangma as convenor of its Manipur Political and Election Coordination Committee, as the party steps up preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections, officials said on Saturday.

National General Secretary (Political) Mmhonlumo Kikon has been named the committee's co-convenor, according to an order issued by NPP national president Conrad K. Sangma.

The committee has been entrusted with coordinating the party's political, organisational and electoral activities in Manipur, with a particular emphasis on strengthening its election preparedness and campaign strategy.

Under the terms of the order, the convenor and co-convenor will work closely with the party's state leadership, elected representatives and other functionaries to streamline organisational activities and ensure effective coordination across the state.

Their responsibilities will include monitoring constituency-level preparedness, overseeing campaign planning and assessing prospective candidates for the Assembly elections.

The committee will also facilitate coordination among the party's organisational units at the state, district, block and polling station levels, with the aim of strengthening its electoral machinery and ensuring better communication between different tiers of the organisation.

The order empowers the committee to take operational political decisions within the framework of the party's approved policies. However, major decisions concerning alliances, seat-sharing arrangements and political commitments will require approval from the national president and the competent party authority.

The NPP's Central Election Committee will retain the final authority to select candidates for the elections, as stated. The committee will function under the overall supervision of the national president and is required to submit regular reports and recommendations on political developments, organisational preparedness and election-related activities in Manipur.

The appointments took effect immediately and will remain valid until further orders. The move signals the NPP's efforts to strengthen its organisational structure and establish a coordinated strategy ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections.

The committee's focus on constituency-level planning, candidate assessment and coordination among party units is expected to play a key role in shaping its electoral preparations.

The NPP, led nationally by Conrad K. Sangma, has an established political presence in the Northeast, where the party has sought to expand its organisational reach across several states.