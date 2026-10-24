Minimise Wildlife Accidental Fatalities On Manali Highway: Himachal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 24 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday stressed the need to ensure wildlife safety and implement appropriate measures to minimise wildlife-related accidental fatalities along the Kiratpur-Manali national highway adjoining the Suket forest division in Mandi district.

This issue was prominently deliberated at the 12th meeting of the State Board for Wildlife. Besides the wildlife mortality, the meeting discussed proposals relating to industrial development, strategic border infrastructure, road connectivity, diversion of forest land for non-forestry purposes and wildlife conservation.

The proposals were discussed in view of developmental requirements, national security, environmental protection and wildlife conservation, a statement by the government said.

The board deliberated upon the proposal for diversion of 1.78.20 hectares of forest land in favour of the 17th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deployed in Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district for the establishment of a border out post at Muhal Lalung and Dhar Chokula in Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district.

In addition, the proposal for diversion of 1.60 hectares of forest land in favour of the IInd Battalion of the ITBP deployed in Kullu for the establishment of a forward post at Nithal Thach in Kinnaur was discussed.

The proposal for diversion of forest land within the Rakcham-Chhitkul Wildlife Sanctuary in favour of 11 MAHAR Regiment/ Headquarters 136 (Independent) Infantry Brigade Group for the development of military infrastructure along the northern border at Nagasti in Sangla in Kinnaur was also placed before the board.

The proposal for diversion of 4.72 hectares of forest land within the Shikari Devi Wildlife Sanctuary in favour of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department in Seraj Division for the widening and upgradation of the Bhulah-Shikari Devi Road was also discussed.

After deliberations, all the proposals were approved, keeping in view the applicable statutory provisions and the requirements of wildlife conservation and environmental protection, the statement said.

The Chief Minister also sought the panchayat-wise data on monkeys and also reviewed the under-construction Durgesh Arananya Zoological Park Bankhandi in Dehra of Kangra district, and directed to expedite the construction work.