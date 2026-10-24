Amruthadhaare Serial Twist: After Bhumika Gets Drunk Twice, Is Deepika Set For Same Fate?

Amruthadhaare has viewers talking after Bhumika gets drunk twice in the serial. Now, with Deepika in focus, fans are curious about whether the Kannada drama is heading towards another unexpected twist.

In Amruthadhaare, Bhumika was made to drink alcohol twice for her love proposal with Gautam. Similar tricks of making heroines drink are common in many other serials too.

Now it's Deepika's turn as she entered as Bhumika. No one doubts her because Shakuntala manages everything, claiming Bhumika is acting weird due to a head injury.

However, Gautam has grown suspicious. He doesn't know she isn't Bhumika yet, so he is determined to do whatever it takes to make this Bhumika remember her past.

Jeeva has supported him in this. The plan is to mix something in Bhumika's drink to make this happen.

Gautam initially refused this idea. But he agreed to use it as a final weapon if Bhumika fails to remember anything.

Now it's time to make Deepika drink. This means it's time for her to reveal the truth. If this happens, it seems like the serial will finally come to an end!