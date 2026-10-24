KTR Urges Youth To Embrace Artificial Intelligence For Future Growth

KTR Encourages Youth to Adopt AI

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday called upon youngsters to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an opportunity for innovation and employment rather than fear it as a threat to jobs. He stressed the need for continuous learning, skill development and adaptation to emerging technologies.

KTR inaugurated the India headquarters of Random Trees, a company operating in the fields of data, AI and innovation, in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the importance of strengthening Telangana's technology ecosystem, attracting investments and preparing young people for future employment opportunities. He observed that every technological revolution initially creates apprehensions but eventually opens new avenues for growth.

Reframing the AI Narrative

Recalling the resistance to the introduction of computers in the banking sector, he said adapting to change was essential for progress. Portraying AI as a 'monster' would only create unnecessary fear among people, he added.

Government Role in Technology Growth

Emphasising the role of the private sector in employment generation, KTR said governments should focus on creating a business-friendly environment rather than attempting to provide jobs directly to everyone. Reliable power and water supply, quality infrastructure, efficient transport and ease of doing business were essential to attract investments, he said.

Building a Tech-Ready Future

KTR said the previous BRS government had taken several initiatives to position Hyderabad as a leading global IT destination and attract international companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). He expressed confidence that the city could emerge as a major hub for AI research, data science and technological innovation.

Referring to the 'Saagu-Baagu' initiative in Sircilla, he explained how technology could help farmers identify crop pests and obtain timely solutions. He also cited digital platforms as examples of technology-driven business models creating new employment opportunities. KTR called for coordination among governments, industries and educational institutions to equip youth with industry-relevant skills and ensure the benefits of technology reach all sections of society.

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