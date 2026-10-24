CM Chandrababu Naidu Accuses YSRCP Of Spreading Fake State Propaganda

CM Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Spreading False Narratives

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the YSRCP of attempting to damage the state's reputation by creating a false impression that serious incidents were taking place across Andhra Pradesh. CM Naidu alleged that the party was using fabricated news, its own media outlets and social media platforms to spread misinformation and shift blame for its alleged actions onto others.

Addressing a press conference at Mangalgiri, CM Naidu claimed that the YSRCP repeatedly blamed the opposition and the NDA for incidents of violence while allegedly filing petitions itself and portraying itself as innocent. He described this as a pattern in which, according to him, the same people were responsible for the alleged violence as well as the subsequent legal complaints.

Allegations Regarding Legal Misconduct and Propaganda

Referring to the Viveka murder case, CM Naidu recalled that when he was Chief Minister, allegations were made against him through the phrase“Narasura Raktha Charitra,” published in a YSRCP-affiliated newspaper. CM Naidu alleged that the campaign attempted to implicate him in the controversy surrounding the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, describing it as an example of what he called extreme fake propaganda. He added that carrying out such a campaign required considerable audacity.

CM Naidu further alleged that, during the election season, the YSRCP was resorting to repeated false propaganda, filing complaints and approaching courts to create prolonged legal disputes. He accused the party of committing alleged offences under the cover of political activity and subsequently using litigation to prolong the controversies.

Criticism of Institutional Misuse

CM Naidu also alleged that the party was providing misleading information to various institutions, including the judiciary, to advance what he described as conspiracies. He claimed that such conduct had extended beyond the Andhra Pradesh High Court to the Supreme Court, where, he alleged, cases were being pursued on the basis of one-sided or misleading information. CM Naidu accused the YSRCP of misusing legal processes and institutional mechanisms for political purposes, arguing that repeated litigation and alleged misinformation were being used to sustain its narrative and damage the state's image. (ANI)

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