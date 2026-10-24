AI Platforms Can Streamline Rice Trading Amid Global Market Shifts

Leveraging AI for Global Rice Trade Transparency

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platforms can help rice exporters, importers and traders access transparent commodity prices and track global market developments amid rising geopolitical tensions and freight costs, according to Hansa Shingrakhia, Founder of AgriGuru Online.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday, Shingrakhia highlighted the challenges faced by commodity traders in accessing reliable market information, particularly as geopolitical developments create uncertainty around prices and international trade. "So we can say that when you are asking the prices, you are calling people, right? And everyone gives their different prices. So there is no source of the current prices that is authentic," she told ANI.

Addressing Information Gaps in Commodity Markets

She said AI-powered platforms could help address this information gap by bringing commodity prices, market developments and trade-related information together in one place. Explaining the role of AgriGuru Online, Shingrakhia said the platform aims to connect buyers and sellers while providing access to commodity prices based on their country of origin, trade information, global news and documentation relevant to international commodity trading.

"This app is for the buyer as well as for the seller. Trader also can use this app, so we are connecting buyer and seller," she said.

Impact of Geopolitics on Trade

Highlighting the impact of geopolitical tensions on international trade, Shingrakhia said rising freight costs and uncertainty over government import and export policies have made it difficult for traders to keep track of changing market conditions. She added that traders often have to consult multiple sources to understand market conditions, making access to consolidated information increasingly important.

"So we are segregating all this data and we are combining all the information through our platform, through our importers and exporters, so they can have easily all information," Shingrakhia said.

She further said the platform seeks to provide transparent price information to buyers and sellers, reducing their dependence on multiple intermediaries for market updates. Her remarks come at a time when rice exporters and international buyers are navigating uncertainties linked to geopolitical developments, shipping costs and changing trade policies. Better access to market information could help traders compare prices and make more informed decisions.

The Bharat International Rice Conference 2026 is being held from October 23 to 25 in New Delhi, bringing together Indian exporters, international buyers and other stakeholders in the global rice trade. The event provides a platform for discussions on trade opportunities, market challenges, and developments affecting the global rice industry. (ANI)

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