Iranian Speaker Ghalibaf To Skip BRICS Parliamentary Forum In Delhi

BRICS Parliamentary Forum Update

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will not be able to attend the meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries in New Delhi due to "unforeseen circumstances." The Parliament of India will host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on October 26 and 27 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. The conference will be inaugurated on October 26.

In a statement, the Iranian Embassy in India confirmed the development while noting that a parliamentary delegation from Tehran would instead be participating in the meeting. "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi wishes to inform that, due to certain unforeseen circumstances, H.E. Dr. Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, will be unable to attend the Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries in New Delhi. It is also emphasized that the parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will participate in the meeting," the release read.

Iran's Continued Commitment

Furthermore, the Embassy highlighted Iran's committment towards "active and effective" participation in the groupings and summits, as a member of the BRICS, adding that the delegation will meanwhile keep the dialogue and consultations with BRICS member countries. "As one of the members of BRICS, Iran reaffirms its commitment to active and effective participation at the highest levels in the summits and meetings of this grouping. In this regard, the Iranian delegation will continue its dialogue and consultations with delegations from BRICS member countries, with a view to expanding and deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of parliamentary relations and cooperation," the Embassy of Iran added.

The Embassy also thanked the Indian government for the hospitality and other arrangements, wishing success to the forthcoming summit and expressing hopes for "constructive outcomes." "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran also expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of the Republic of India for its gracious hospitality and the arrangements made to host this meeting. It wishes the Meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of BRICS Member Countries every success and hopes that it will yield constructive outcomes towards strengthening cooperation and engagement among member countries," it concluded.

Conference Details and Agenda

Addressing a press conference at Parliament House on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the conference marks a new chapter in the history of India's parliamentary diplomacy. It will bring together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

The Lok Sabha Speaker stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would grace the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations. He further stated that the conference would feature bilateral and multilateral interactions with the leaders of visiting delegations and parliamentary friendship groups. A meeting of the Secretaries of the delegations will be held on 25 October 2026 to finalise the Joint Statement of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

Thematic Sessions

Highlighting the central theme of the programme, he said that the Forum would deliberate on the overarching theme of“Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development". He added that, building on the legacy of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum would facilitate consensus-based dialogue through the following four high-level sessions: Resilience: The critical role of parliaments in strengthening institutions to ensure a better future; Innovation: Promoting human-centred innovation in artificial intelligence and digital technologies through parliaments; Cooperation: Ensuring a more representative system of global governance through parliamentary cooperation; and Sustainability: The role of parliaments in ensuring a sustainable and inclusive future for our countries.

In addition, a special meeting of the Chairpersons of the International Affairs Committees of the parliaments of BRICS member and partner countries will be held to deliberate on parliamentary diplomacy, capacity building and the exchange of best practices.

Birla further stated that, alongside high-level plenary sessions, parallel meetings and bilateral exchanges, the conference would also feature a cultural programme. The Vice-President of India will host a banquet in honour of the distinguished guests. Members of the delegations will visit the Parliament of India and also enjoy cultural visits in Delhi. The conference will conclude on October 27.

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