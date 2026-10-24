Nitin Nabin Targets Congress Over Political Instability In Jharkhand

Nitin Nabin Launches Attack on Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin launched a scathing attack on the opposition during the party's State Working Committee meeting in Ranchi, accusing the Congress party of creating political instability and ignoring local issues while orchestrating protests from the national capital.

Addressing the media during the BJP State Working Committee meeting, Nabin urged the party workers to counter the prevailing political climate in the state, drawing a sharp contrast between local apathy and chaos. He said, "I want to emphasise that we must also wage a determined battle against the atmosphere of chaos prevailing in Jharkhand. Our State President has been discussing the issues concerning students and their recent protests. When the students were protesting, Congress leaders here did not utter a single word in their support. Yet, they sit in Delhi and claim to speak for students and the youth. We must all be aware of this. During the Congress regime, a mafia raj dominated the medical examination system. We completely overhauled that system..."

Critique of Democratic Governance

Expanding his critique during the state meeting, Nabin accused political opponents of systematically subverting governance frameworks and undermining democratic institutions. Nitin Nabin said, "Today, there is much discussion in the country, with attempts being made to challenge constitutional institutions and undermine democracy. Those who invoke the Constitution today should remember that if anyone has torn its pages to shreds, it is the Congress party and its leaders.”

Accusations of Historical Authoritarianism

Accusing the Congress of historical authoritarian overreaches, Nabin pointed to past administrative practices and said,“Everyone has witnessed this, whether through the imposition of President's Rule in various states, the Emergency, or the adoption of unethical decisions. The Congress has never governed according to the Constitution; instead, it has sought to run the entire nation according to the rules of its own family.”

Directing sharp questions toward the opposition leadership regarding external backing and selective outrage over constitutional bodies, Nabin added,“Today, they are attempting to create an atmosphere of complete chaos in the country. Their strength does not come from just one source. While they may receive some support from within the country, an even greater source of their strength comes from outside the country. I would like to ask Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi ji: You frequently question this nation and its constitutional institutions. Yet, when these very institutions functioned during your tenure, you never questioned them.”

Nabin pointed out the selective nature of opposition allegations regarding electoral processes, citing recent institutional practices.“We hold constitutional institutions in high regard. SIR was also carried out in our state of Bihar. When they alleged that votes were being stolen in Bihar, the process of revising the electoral rolls was underway. When we examined the period allotted for filing claims and objections, we found that Congress leaders had not filed even a single claim or objection in any of the districts," Nitin Nabin said.

Development and Party Vision

Nabin praised the wider footprint of the party's administrative vision, stating, "It is our good fortune that we have been blessed with a leadership that has not only given direction to the BJP and India but to the entire world... Recently, elections were held in West Bengal, and even in the adverse conditions there, the workers made efforts, and the BJP won there..."

Nitin Nabin expressed confidence in India's democratic mandate and developmental trajectory, stating that 1.4 billion people of this nation pin their hopes on PM Narendra Modi. "There are some who find it difficult to digest India's progress and the pace at which the nation is developing. They are constantly seeking ways to halt this momentum, some from within India, and others from abroad. But we are confident that the 1.4 billion people of this nation pin their hopes on PM Narendra Modi. These 1.4 billion people place their trust in him, and they wish to move forward alongside him. The nation must continue to advance, and it is truly a blessing that we have a leader in whom all 1.4 billion citizens see their hopes, aspirations, and trust," BJP National President Nitin Nabin said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin arrived in Ranchi for a three-day visit. At 3:00 PM, Nabin addressed and guided the State Executive Committee meeting being held at Ranchi Haveli Banquet. The meeting provided an opportunity for detailed discussions with the state leadership on Jharkhand's political landscape and the party's plans and priorities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)