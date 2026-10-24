JST Buyback & Burn Upgrade: Gasfree Revenue And $20.34M Surplus Injected As JUST's Ecosystem Trio Solidifies JST Token Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The upgraded JST Buyback and Burn program features the following highlights:

· $50M Treasury Reserve Cushion: Establishes a safety buffer for sustainable ecosystem operations.

· Expanded Funding Sources: Integrates GasFree revenue alongside JustLen and USDD to cover 100% of JUST core products.

· ~$20.34M Capital Injection: Unlocks legacy surplus funds to be released in phases for future buybacks.

· JUST DAO Execution: Complete on-chain execution with full transparency and open-source verification.

Following its recent brand refresh on October 23, JUST -the flagship on-chain DeFi infrastructure on TRON-officially unveiled its upgraded JST Buyback & Burn initiative that strengthens the value-accrual framework of the native governance token. Building on previous funding sources from JustLend and USDD, the upgraded mechanism incorporates business revenue from GasFree while allocating $20.34 million in capital surplus to future token repurchases. These changes diversify the protocol's revenue base and set a structured process for deploying surplus capital.

The updated framework expands JST buyback funding from a dual-revenue stream (i.e., JustLend and USDD) to a more robust three-pillar model (i.e., JustLend, USDD, and GasFree), reinforced by phased injections of existing funds. Beyond simply adding capital, this upgrade ensures that growth in each JUST product line directly accrues to JST's underlying value. It underscores JUST's long-term commitment to token value accrual while tightly aligning protocol incentives with JST holders and the broader community.

JST Buyback & Burn Upgraded: $50M Safety Cushion, GasFree Revenue Integration, and $20.34M Surplus Injection

As the native governance token of the JUS ecosystem, JST's underlying value support and utility mechanisms have always been a central focus for the community. With the successful completion of the 5th buyback and burn on October 16, Phase 1 of the JST Buyback and Burn program concluded smoothly, paving the way for the upgraded mechanism alongside JUST's broader brand refresh.







According to the Announcement: Upgrade to the JST Buyback & Burn Mechanism, the newly updated framework outlines key structural arrangements across five core areas, establishing clear risk boundaries while securing a more stable and predictable capital foundation for future buybacks:

$50M Treasury Safety Floor: A baseline reserve of at least $50 million will be maintained long-term to manage risk scenarios, guarantee liquidity, and ensure protocol solvency under extreme market conditions.

More Diversified Funding Sources: The upgraded model integrates GasFree revenue alongside existing JustLend and USDD streams, extending buyback capital across all three core JUST product lines. Specific sources now include revenue from JustLend's sTRX staking and SBM, GasFree income, and the USDD protocol revenue exceeding the $10 million threshold.

Structured Surplus Capital Deployment: All protocol funds above the $50 million treasury reserve floor are dedicated entirely to JST buybacks. An initial $20.34 million-sourced from cumulative GasFree earnings and surplus treasury reserves above the safety floor-has been unlocked, and will be deployed across four buyback rounds starting in Q4 2026.

Buyback & Burn Execution: The protocol is adopting a "continuous buyback, periodic burn" approach. Funded by 100% of revenue across all product lines, open-market buybacks will adjust dynamically to prevailing market depth and liquidity, with accumulated tokens burned on a regular schedule.

On-Chain Governance: All buybacks and burns will be executed by JUST DAO. Key financial figures will be disclosed to the community on a regular basis, and every transaction will remain fully verifiable on-chain.







Compared to Phase 1, this upgrade introduces three structural shifts:

1. Clearer capital boundaries. The $50 million reserve floor creates a solvency backstop while defining the boundaries of capital eligible for buybacks.

2. More diversified funding sources. Rather than relying primarily on JustLend and USDD, integrating GasFree extends revenue capture across the entire JUST ecosystem. Meanwhile, deploying roughly $20.34 million in surplus funds across future tranches smooths buyback execution and ensures an orderly transition between mechanism phases.

3. Streamlined execution under unified governance. By adopting a "continuous buyback, periodic burn" strategy, the consolidated JUST DAO (formerly JustLend DAO) takes full operational ownership of buybacks and burns. This aligns governance and execution under a single authority, matching JUST's brand consolidation and holistic governance roadmap.

In essence, the updated mechanism follows a clear tripartite playbook: secure the downside, deploy surplus capital, and compound with organic growth. It first anchors ecosystem stability with the $50 million reserve floor, primes buyback momentum by releasing roughly $20.34 million in surplus funds, and then hands the baton to ongoing revenues from all three verticals-turning JST buybacks into a sustainable, business-backed deflationary engine.

GasFree Poised to Become the Second Growth Engine for JST Buybacks After JustLend

The integration of GasFree revenue represents the key highlight of this mechanism upgrade. Scheduled to begin capital allocations in Q4 2026, GasFree has demonstrated strong cash-flow generation and is positioned to become the second growth engine for JST buyback funding after JustLend.

Built on TRON, GasFree is a native gasless solution that lets users pay transaction fees directly with the tokens they transfer, removing the friction of holding TRX or other native tokens just to move funds. By enabling single-asset fee settlement, GasFree eliminates one of the most stubborn usability hurdles in on-chain transfers. The service currently supports gasless transfers for both USDT and USDD.

Operationally, GasFree's user base and network activity continue to climb at a rapid pace. As of October 23, GasFree has processed over $157.1 billion in cumulative stablecoin transfer volume across more than 9.14 million transactions, serving an aggregate user base exceeding 500,000 unique addresses. This surging operational momentum provides the solid backing for GasFree to consistently fuel the buyback pool and establish itself as JST's second major growth engine.







From a revenue standpoint, GasFree's profitability is backed by hard data. It has proven to be a vital growth engine since its March 2025 rollout, generating approximately $12.03 million in cumulative revenue through Q3 2026. This performance underpinned the recent extraction of roughly $20.34 million in surplus funds, sourced directly from GasFree's accrued earnings and surplus treasury holdings above the reserve floor.

As GasFree's financial contribution accelerates, JST's buyback-and-burn model enters a new stage of multi-business synergy. The token's value-accrual mechanism is now deeply tied to the growth of the broader JUST ecosystem and fully synchronized with the protocol's multi-product expansion.

Diversified Value Accrual: JUST's Core Products Unite to Back JST

Under the updated mechanism, GasFree revenue is now directly allocated to JST buybacks, alongside qualifying net revenue from USDD. This marks a pivotal evolution: JST burns no longer rely solely on JustLend. Instead, they are fueled by a diversified, multi-product revenue base spanning JustLend, USDD, and GasFree.

This multi-pronged funding approach mirrors the broader JUST rebrand. Moving forward, JustLend, USDD, and GasFree unite under a single brand and user gateway-with JUST DAO steering cross-product governance, ecosystem synergy, and sustainable tokenomics for JST.







JST serves as the native governance token for the entire JUST ecosystem. Through this unified rebrand and the rollout of JUST DAO governance, JST's value foundation now spans the protocol's core utility layers: lending and resource markets via JustLend, decentralized stablecoin infrastructure via USDD, and gasless transfer settlement via GasFree. JST is no longer anchored to a single product line; its value capture is directly tied to the growth of the entire ecosystem.

As a pillar of TRON's financial infrastructure, JUST commands roughly $12.2 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL)-consistently securing nearly half of the network's total liquidity, with all three business pillars holding leading positions in their respective verticals.

Among them, JustLend remains foundational: having fully funded the initial phase of JST buybacks and burns, it now provides the core yield baseline under the upgraded mechanism. As of October 23, JustLend's TVL surpassed $7.13 billion, with its supply-borrow market (SBM) driving approximately $3.71 billion, cementing its status as a global DeFi lending leader. In the staking sector, total TRX staked has crossed 9.83 billion. At the same time, through sTRX-powered Energy solutions, JustLend has become a primary Energy gateway for the TRON network, scaling both on-demand Energy purchases and long-term rental services.







Meanwhile, GasFree continues to scale as a key revenue driver. In late September, GasFree partnered with Binance Web3 Wallet to introduce TRC-20 USD gas fee delegation. Users can now pay network fees directly in USDT without needing to hold TRX. Securing integration with a Tier-1 wallet validates GasFree's business model and significantly expands its addressable market and fee-generation capacity.

JUST Team

...ork

Disclaimer:This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

