Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With UK Parliamentarian Lord Krish Raval On AI And Government Accountability

UK Parliamentarian Lord Krish Raval discusses how governments can harness artificial intelligence while preserving human judgment, accountability, and democratic values.

In a conversation with Shekhar Natarajan on Tomorrow, Today, Lord Krish Raval explores how AI reshapes government and why human judgment must remain central.

- Lord Krish RavalSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Lord Krish Raval, a member of the UK House of Lords. The episode, available now on YouTube and major podcast platforms, focuses on how governments can use artificial intelligence while keeping human judgment and accountability at the center of public decision-making.In the conversation, Lord Raval describes AI as a tool that can help government leaders make better-informed decisions, not a replacement for them. He argues that efficiency alone should not be the measure of good governance and that democratic institutions draw their legitimacy from people, not algorithms. Topics covered in the episode include:=> Where AI should assist public decision-making and where human responsibility should prevail=> Accountability when AI-supported decisions affect citizens=> Public trust and explainable artificial intelligence=> The expanding role of AI in education, health care and financial services=> The risk of delegating important judgments to technology because it processes information faster“We're in that state right now where we have this power that we don't understand,” Lord Raval said during the episode.Lord Raval also expressed optimism about AI's potential, advocating for technologies that strengthen human capabilities while preserving independent thinking, ethical judgment and democratic values.“This conversation isn't about whether AI is good or bad,” said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.“It's about ensuring that as governments embrace increasingly powerful technologies, we don't lose sight of the human judgment, accountability and ethical responsibility that democracy depends on.”The episode also addresses leadership and how emerging technologies can expand economic opportunity. The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=_rrGsPUgkGMAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube (@tomorrowtodayshowbyskn ) and major podcast platforms.About Lord Krish RavalLord Krish Raval OBE is a member of the UK House of Lords, appointed in January 2025. A lawyer by training, he studied law at Trinity College, Cambridge, and is a faculty member of the University of Cambridge's School of Divinity. He is director of Faith in Leadership, an organization focused on interfaith cooperation for the public good.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of the Tomorrow Today Show and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With UK Parliamentarian Lord Krish Raval on AI and Government Accountability News Provided By Orchestro October 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Politics, Technology



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