KTR Inaugurates Random Trees Headquarters Aiming For AI Hub Status

KTR Inaugurates Random Trees India Headquarters

BRS Working President and former Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday inaugurated the Indian headquarters of Random Trees in Hyderabad, with the company launching its operations in India with 400 employees.

Addressing the gathering, KTR said artificial intelligence (AI) should not be viewed as a threat and stressed the need to build confidence among young people while preparing them for emerging employment opportunities. "It is not right to see AI as a ghost or demon. Instead of instilling fear, we must build confidence among the youth. AI will not take away jobs; we need to embrace new employment opportunities," KTR said.

Building Hyderabad as a Global AI Hub

He emphasised that the IT progress achieved over the past decade must be taken forward and that Hyderabad should be developed into a global hub for artificial intelligence.“The IT progress achieved over the past decade must be taken further forward. Hyderabad should be developed into a global AI hub. Governments should provide an encouraging environment for investments rather than creating hurdles," he added.

KTR said governments should create a conducive environment for investments rather than imposing hurdles on businesses. He added that providing basic infrastructure to companies and allowing them to operate without unnecessary interference would help foster growth. "It is sufficient if governments provide basic infrastructure to existing companies and refrain from interfering in their operations. Providing reliable electricity, water, and good roads is enough," he said.

The Role of Skilling and Future Technology

He also stressed the importance of skilling, upskilling and reskilling to help people adapt to changes in the IT sector, adding that everyone must move in that direction to remain prepared for the future. KTR said,“Large-scale employment for youth is possible only through the expansion of the private sector. The future belongs to skilling, upskilling, and reskilling; everyone should move in that direction and adapt to the changes in the IT sector.”

Pointing to the growing applications of artificial intelligence, KTR said,“Revolutionary changes are taking place in agriculture, medicine, and education through AI. AI creates many new opportunities; we need to grasp them.”

KTR further added that Hyderabad should become a prime destination for international investments in data and AI sectors. Special policies for investments and the establishment of companies in this sector were introduced during the previous government's tenure. (ANI)

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