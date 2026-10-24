Zelensky On His Relationship With Trump:“I Don't Play Games With Him”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made these remarks in an interview with ABC News, according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine is ready to end the war as soon as possible, specifically by freezing hostilities along the current front line. According to him, Russia currently controls more than 19% of the Donbas region, but Kyiv is not prepared to cede additional territories in order to end the war.

Zelensky noted that he does not feel betrayed by the United States, but regrets the lack of U.S. aid.

“I feel what I feel. This is not support,” he said.

The president also acknowledged that he does not know why relations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin have noticeably warmed. At the same time, he emphasized that the U.S. president's decision to maintain a personal relationship with the Russian leader is his own choice.

“I don't know if it's wrong or not, because it's his personal decision- to be friends with Putin or not,” Zelensky said, adding that, in his opinion, the two leaders have“quite good relations.”

The head of state also reported that over the past three months, Ukraine has received only 24 interceptor missiles for its Patriot systems from the U.S., although its needs are significantly greater. According to Zelensky, 30 ballistic missiles were fired at Kyiv on Thursday evening alone. He noted that Ukraine needs an average of 350 Patriot interceptors per month.

Despite this, the president emphasized that he remains grateful to the U.S. for its partnership in countering Russian aggression. He also acknowledged that he does not always behave“politely,” explaining this by the need to firmly defend the country's interests.

“Ukraine cannot have a weak president right now. Of course, I'm an normal person-just a human- maybe not such big humanitarian as Putin, of course,” Zelensky said.

He added that in his relationship with Trump, he tries to be candid and avoid manipulation.

“Between friends like in the family. You have to be honest not to play games. I don't play games with Trump. This is my difference between me and Putin. I don't play with him any games. I'm direct honest,” the president emphasized.

floats possibility of imposing 200% tariffs on Ukraine and Russia to force peac

When asked if he believed that Putin had asked Trump to stop the exchange of intelligence between the U.S. and Ukraine, Zelensky replied:“I don't know. I hope-and I believe and hope-that God will bless us and say no.”

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump said that every time he speaks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, he tells him that it is time to stop and end the war against Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President