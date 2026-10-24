Patriarchs, Heads Of Churches In Jerusalem Decry Terrorist Attack On Karak Church

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct 24 (Petra) – Patriarchs and Heads of Christian Churches in Jerusalem on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on the St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Hamoud village in Karak Governorate in southern Jordan, expressing their solidarity with the Kingdom and its people.

"This terrorist act is a grave crime against humanity, a blatant violation of all sacred religious and human values, and an assault on the Jordanian national fabric, which unites Muslims and Christians in a spirit of unity and brotherhood," they said in a statement.

Such terrorist acts, they stressed, will not succeed in undermining the unity and cohesion of the Jordanian people, commending the stance of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian public in rejecting the attack.

They expressed their condolences to the victims' families, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The Patriarchs and Heads of Churches called on all churches across the region to ring their bells at 12:00 PM on Saturday in solidarity, and offer prayers for the souls of the victims and the recovery of the injured.

//Petra//SS