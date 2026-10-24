Vatican Nuncio Condemns Karak Church Attack, Commends Jordanian Unity

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 24 (Petra) – Ambassador of the Holy See (Vatican) to Jordan, Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, condemned on Saturday the attack that targeted a church in Karak Governorate, stressing that an assault directed against innocent worshippers during a religious service warrants absolute condemnation and reiterating that religion calls for peace, not hatred.

The Apostolic Nuncio stated that he visited the injured and their families in several hospitals across Karak Governorate today, accompanied by Bishop William Shomali, to convey the closeness, solidarity, and condolences of the Holy Father.

Archbishop Dal Toso emphasized that he witnessed firsthand how Jordanians, both Christians and Muslims, stand firmly together and support one another, describing this unified stance as clear proof of Jordanian society's resilience in overcoming adversity and its commitment to continuing to live together in peace and harmony.

He reaffirmed the Catholic Church's strong commitment to fostering this enduring approach of peaceful coexistence.

//Petra// AA