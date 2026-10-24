EMIAH M7 Power Recliner Pairs Solid Wood Armrests With Powered Adjustment For Everyday Comfort

MENAFN - GetNews) The newly redesigned armchair offers a thoughtful design, independent electric adjustments, and more control over reading, sitting, and relaxing.

Los Angeles - October 24, 2026 - Everyone has that perfect little corner of the home where a good floor lamp and an anticipated book lead to a wonderful evening. The trick is that the future needs to complement the room, giving a place to settle, relax, and feel supported, no matter the activity. That is exactly what the EMIAH M7 power recliner provides for everyday users.

The EMIAH M7 offers a new seating solution designed around modern furniture aesthetics and practical comfort. It features solid wood armrests to elevate the space and soft, upholstered cushioning on a low-profile base, with multiple powered adjustments for any preferred sitting position.

“Our goal with the M7 was to bring powered comfort into a design that feels appropriate for everyday living spaces,” said an EMIAH spokesperson.“The solid wood armrests give the chair a more defined furniture profile, while the independent adjustments allow users to personalize how they sit and relax.”

EMIAH Brings Furniture Design and Comfort Together

A recliner can easily be the center of a room. Its dimensions, materials, and shape influence how other pieces fit into the space. EMIAH designed the M7 power recliner with these concerns in mind.

Structural details like the solid wood armrests create a visual contrast with the upholstered seating. Instead of the recliner's components getting lost in cushioning, the exposed wood adds definition and lines to the chair's profile.

The low-profile base also enhances the overall design. It offers a cleaner visual foundation without making the reclining mechanism the furniture's primary feature. That way, when people do feel the upholstered cushioning, it's more about comfort than a visual interruption.

A Living Room Recliner That Adapts to Different Activities

Functional design isn't the only goal of the EMIAH M7. It is a living room recliner for a variety of activities. Dad can come home after a long day, extend the legs, and watch a game. Mom can read the news or scroll feeds in the morning before heading out for meetings. Kids can finish homework or catch up on a good book. Visiting friends can recline further and finally get a quiet break from daily needs.

The EMIAH M7 supports all these transitions using a tri-motor adjustment system. Instead of a single reclining movement, three independently controlled motors adjust the backrest, footrest, and lumbar support.



Backrest adjustment: Provides an upper-body reclining angle from 90 to 160 degrees.

Footrest adjustment: Gives the ability to raise or lower the legs independently of moving the backrest. Lumbar adjustment: Provides more support around the lower back without changing the chair's position.

The EMIAH M7 can make all these adjustments without manual movement. Electric controls manage everything, accommodating different sitting positions throughout the day or night.

How the M7 Dynamic Spine Support System Works

One of the M7 power recliner's most important features is the Dynamic Spine Support System EMIAH incorporated. It provides more support while seated, including a five-minute lower back stretch function.

The truth is, everyone has a preferred sitting position. That is why so many families and roommates have different“favorite” seats around a living room. The EMIAH M7 bridges those gaps by supporting multiple sitting positions in a single design. Anyone can adjust the backrest, footrest, lumbar support, and position independently, creating a preferred seating arrangement.

Even better, the materials and finishes of the recliner matter. EMIAH offers differing M7 upholstery configurations to match various home décor themes. From neutral, modern rooms to classic spaces, buyers can choose stronger contrast between the upholstery, wooden armrests, and surrounding furniture, or styles that integrate smoothly. The current configurations are available on theofficial M7 product page.

Explore the EMIAH M7 Power Recliner

Choosing a recliner means more than choosing the color or cushioning design. Buyers want good aesthetics, plus quality support and adjustable controls when available. The EMIAH M7 power recliner meets all those qualifications, along with solid wood detailing, upholstered cushioning, a low-profile base, and independent electric adjustment.

Whether the home needs a quiet reading nook, a versatile seating space for family members, or a quiet retreat with back support and an extendable footrest, the M7 is an exceptional addition to any living space. Learn more about available configurations, materials, and current promotions by visiting theofficial EMIAH M7 product page

About EMIAH:

EMIAH is a technology-led seating design company offering people more control over much-needed everyday comfort. The brand blends powered adjustment features with practical, functional, and aesthetic furniture design. EMIAH makes better seating and comfort accessible to more people, designed for everyday activities, from reading to streaming to relaxing and taking a break. Learn more at