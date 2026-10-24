Arunachal CM Condemns Violence, Calls For Talks On 11,200-MW Siang Project

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 24 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday expressed concern over incidents of vandalism, looting and damage to property in Pasighat during a 12-hour shutdown called by various organisations in three districts -- Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang -- to protest against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Amid protests against the proposed 11,200-MW generation capacity SUMP in Arunachal Pradesh, mobs set fire to an NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) office and a police station and vandalised the residences of two political leaders, including the state BJP President, in East Siang district on Friday, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Several police personnel were also injured after protesters allegedly pelted them with stones in Pasighat, the district headquarters of East Siang.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said the shutdown remained largely peaceful in Siang and Upper Siang districts and in Pasighat during the day. However, incidents were reported in Pasighat after the bandh period ended, continuing into the early hours of Saturday, until around 3.30 a.m.

Khandu informed that properties affected included a police station, the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) complex and the Central government-owned NHPC office. The residences of local MLA Oni Panyang and senior MLA Ninong Ering were also vandalised, with reports of looting and theft, he said, adding that the residence of state BJP president Kaling Moyong was similarly ransacked and vandalised.

The Chief Minister said that while the right to peaceful protest was an essential part of democracy, it was important that demonstrations remained within the bounds of the law and did not result in damage to property or disruption of public order. He said the incidents in Pasighat were regrettable and called upon all sections of society to maintain peace and ensure that such incidents were not repeated.

On the concerns surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, Khandu reiterated that the State government remained open to discussions with all organisations, associations and other stakeholders. He said the government was willing to engage in a detailed exchange of views on the project, including its potential benefits, possible adverse impacts and the concerns and apprehensions expressed by local communities.

“The government's doors are always open. Any organisation or association that wants to discuss the SUMP project is welcome. People should question the government, discuss the possible benefits and negative aspects of the project, and seek clarification on their concerns,” he said.

Khandu stated that the government had undertaken outreach efforts and invited stakeholders to participate in meetings. He encouraged organisations to make use of these opportunities to present their views and seek clarifications through direct engagement. The Chief Minister offered to meet representatives of organisations from the Siang region in Itanagar or Pasighat, or at any other location convenient to them.

Khandu also said he was willing to visit a place proposed by the stakeholders, accompanied by the concerned government departments, for discussions on the project. Reiterating the government's stated position on the SUMP project, the Chief Minister said that public consensus would remain central to the process of taking it forward.

He urged organisations and community representatives to participate in round-table discussions to address concerns, clarify doubts and facilitate a better understanding of the project. Khandu said differences of opinion should be addressed through dialogue and democratic processes, rather than actions that could affect public safety and law and order.

The Chief Minister appealed to all stakeholders to maintain peace and come forward for constructive engagement with the government on the SUMP project.

The state government also earlier clarified that activities currently underway are limited to technical and environmental surveys for preparing the pre-feasibility report (PFR) to assess the project's viability.

According to police, over 150 protesters, allegedly armed with machetes, lathis and slingshots, attempted to vandalise police vehicles and breach barricades before pelting security personnel with stones, officials had said.

In East Siang, clashes were also reported near Ranaghat Bridge in Mebo, where protesters allegedly hurled stones at police personnel. The 12-hour shutdown was jointly called by the Adi Bane Kebang United, SUMP Affected Area Youth Association, Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum Youth Wing and Adi Galo Welfare Society.

The organisations are demanding the release of 10 arrested activists, reinstatement of suspended 'Gaon Buras' (village headmen), withdrawal of all pre-feasibility survey-related activities involving the proposed project and removal of paramilitary and central forces deployed in the region.

The opposition, Arunachal Pradesh Congress, has strongly condemned the violence and demanded an independent inquiry into the use of tear gas shells against protesters during the shutdown.