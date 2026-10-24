Students Refused To Relent Despite Being Assured Of Union Polls, Says Jamia Registrar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Jamia Millia Islamia Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi said on Saturday that students who are on a hunger strike for the 13th day at the varsity, refused to relent despite being assured that elections to the students' union will be held following the submission of the "draft constitution" by the students' committee.

Several students have been on hunger strike, demanding restoration of Jamia Milia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and the removal of the University's Chief Proctor over "crackdown" on protesters.

Speaking to reporters, Rizvi said: "I went to speak to the students who are sitting on hunger strike. We spoke for at least 20–25 minutes. Their demand was that union elections be held. We informed them that a draft committee had been formed to prepare the constitution. They then asked us to give them a deadline. We told them that the sooner they (students) prepared the draft constitution, the sooner we will hold the elections."

Responding to the protesting students' query regarding elections to the students' union, the Jamia Millia Islamia University Registrar said: "I told them, 'You yourselves have said that you will prepare the draft constitution, and members of your committee will also be included. Once you submit the draft, we will announce the elections.'"

"Their second demand was related to the action taken against certain students and what the university would do about it. We told them that the action would be reviewed and taken to the Disciplinary Committee and that action would be revoked for those found innocent," Rizvi added.

However, he said: "Still the students did not relent and rejected our assurances."

"After that people, who were not students of the university, illegally entered from the back gate due to which the crowd swelled, otherwise the number of students was less," Rizvi claimed.

The Jamia Millia Islamia Registrar condemned the 'Free Kashmir' graffiti made on the walls of the varsity.

"Such acts won't be supported at any cost," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Jamia Millia Islamia announced that all classes have been shifted to online mode with immediate effect until further notice as a "precautionary measure" amid the students' agitation.

In a statement, the University said, "In view of the ongoing situation and in order to ensure the safety and security of bonafide students in the University campus, the Jamia Millia Islamia's Competent Authority has decided to conduct classes of all courses of the university through online mode with immediate effect until further notice."