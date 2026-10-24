Omar Abdullah To Reshuffle/Expand Cabinet Next Week

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) After he called on the Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha at the Lok Bhawan here on Saturday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told reporters that the cabinet expansion and reshuffle will take place next week.

Omar Abdullah called on the Lt governor Manoj Sinha to enquire about his health and also discussed the upcoming cabinet expansion in the union territory.

Manoj Sinha on Friday returned to Srinagar after attending to his health problem in New Delhi. Former chief minister and ruling National Conference (NC) president, Dr Farooq Abdullah had told reporters last week that the cabinet expansion would take place after the L-G, who was not keeping well, would return back to Srinagar.

After meeting the L-G, Omar told reporters that the list of ministers had been finalised after consultations with the National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The chief minister said he had requested the Lt governor to fix a time during the first two or three days of next week for the expansion and reshuffle of his Council of Ministers.

He also urged party colleagues and aspirants to stop lobbying for ministerial berths, saying the decision had already been taken.

J&K legislative assembly has 90 members, and according to the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, the union territory can have a cabinet of nine ministers, including the chief minister.

This time the cabinet has five ministers excluding the chief minister. Omar can, therefore, induct three new faces. Reports here said three existing ministers are likely to be dropped while six new faces will be inducted.

The Chief Minister also said the government is taking up the issue of Umrah pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia with the Ministry of External Affairs and is prepared to provide financial assistance from its own budget, if necessary.

Reports here said around 40 Umrah pilgrims are stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the closure of air flights to and from there.

On the issue of powers to regulate dentistry, he said the business rules would need to be examined to determine whether the matter fell under the Centre or the elected government.