Three Exhibitions Conclude Successfully, Facilitating Cross-Sector Co-Operation And Enhancing Investment Promotion Through Exhibitions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 24 - The 31Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (31MIF), the 2026 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (2026PLPEX), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2026 (2026MFE) came to a successful conclusion today (24 October). Over the four-day exhibition period, more than 90,000 visits were recorded, including over 17,000 trade visitors. More than 1,100 business matching sessions were conducted, with around 140 agreements signed. Of these, over 80% were related to the“1+4” industries and 12% involved Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries, further strengthening Macao's role as a“precise connector” between China and Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries. The three exhibitions also created more than 2,000 jobs during the event period, including full-time project staff, part-time on-site staff and booth construction teams, helping to nurture talent with practical experience across the MICE industry chain.

To enhance the effectiveness of“attracting investment through exhibitions”, the organiser, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), presented Macao's investment environment and business advantages to more than 360 enterprises before and during the exhibitions. To date, 78 enterprises from Portugal, Brazil, Switzerland, Singapore and other places have submitted project proposals for investment in Macao, representing a year-on-year increase of 14%. Of these, 20 enterprises have commenced or completed company establishment procedures, covering sectors including high technology, Big Health, specialised financial services, cultural tourism and MICE, continuing to inject new momentum into appropriate economic diversification. In addition, 60 enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries and eight enterprises from the Chinese mainland have submitted project proposals for expanding into markets in China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Over 90 economic and trade activities facilitating cross-sector collaborations

To maximise the synergistic benefits of the three exhibitions, over 90 economic and trade activities were held across the four-day period, including conferences, forums, themed matching sessions, promotion sessions, awards ceremonies, multi-venue events, first-store inspections, and guided community tours. Exhibitors and trade visitors actively engaged in business talks during the three exhibitions, with a total of 1,100 business matching meetings conducted and around 140 agreements signed, including a number of cross-sector co-operation projects. An exhibitor from a Spanish-speaking country noted that there is considerable potential for co-operation between Chinese and Spanish-speaking enterprises in tourism, food, energy and artificial intelligence, and regarded the three exhibitions as a high-quality international MICE platform that can help businesses connect with quality partners, convert business opportunities into concrete outcomes, and facilitate the efficient implementation of co-operation results.

This year's three exhibitions adopted the“Exhibition + Inspection + Matching” model. More than 1,000 exhibitors from countries across Asia, the Americas, Europe and Africa showcased products and services in areas including technological innovation, Big Health, the agricultural industry, the blue economy and IP brands, creating an international trade and business platform for information exchange and business negotiations for participants from 55 countries and regions. Livestream promotions were also held, with a total of 30 livestreaming sessions covering more than 200 exhibitors and promoting over 1,150 products. The cumulative viewership across all platforms over the four-day period exceeded 5.8 million. A Chinese mainland enterprise established a company in Macao during the exhibitions to strengthen industry-academia-research co-operation between the Chinese mainland and Macao in computing power technologies, while leveraging Macao's platform advantages to further develop its overseas business in Portuguese-speaking countries, Southeast Asia and other international markets.

In line with the“Macao + Hengqin” initiative and the development of the first-store economy, ten inspection tours were organised for more than 300 business representatives from the Chinese mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macao to explore the business environment in Macao, Hengqin, and the Greater Bay Area, and assess the prospects for market expansion first-hand. A business visitor from Southeast Asia spoke positively of Macao's diverse lifestyles and consumption settings, noting that the city offers advantages as a location for launching a brand's first store in Asia, and highly commended the local MICE sector and supporting services.

Concurrent major MICE events maximising the benefits of Macao's economic and trade platform

During the three exhibitions, Macao also hosted several major MICE events, including the 2026 2nd Macao Sino-Portuguese International Agriculture Expo, the“Fourth Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development”, the“Jiangsu Agricultural Products Special Promotion Seminar”, and the“ICCA Asia Pacific EvolvDestination Forum 2026”. The concurrent events created a MICE cluster that enabled the sharing of international trade visitor resources, allowed participants to attend multiple events and conduct business negotiations in a single trip, promoted cross-sector resource exchange, and extended the trade and business impact of Macao's MICE platform.

For event reviews, please visit the official websites at, and, or follow the official WeChat account: MICE_IPIM.

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Three Exhibitions Conclude Successfully, Facilitating Cross-Sector Co-operation and Enhancing Investment Promotion through Exhibitions News Provided By October 24, 2026, 11:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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