MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 24 - (Macao – 24 October 2026) The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, sent on Friday (23 October) a letter to the authorities of the Tibet Autonomous Region, expressing his profound sorrow regarding the effect of the earthquake that occurred at Baqen County in Nagqu City.

In the letter to the Secretary of the Tibet Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Hu Changsheng, and the Chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region, Mr Karma Tsedan, Mr Sam noted the 7.0-magnitude earthquake had caused serious casualties among local people, as well as damage to property.

On behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and all Macao residents, Mr Sam solemnly mourned all those fatally injured, and expressed his deepest condolences to their families. He also conveyed the goodwill of Macao people to the injured survivors of the disaster.

Macao and the Chinese mainland share the same roots and origins. Compatriots in Macao are deeply concerned about the disaster-stricken areas. Blood is thicker than water, and Macao people are willing to join hands with their compatriots on the mainland to face the aftermath of this natural disaster, Mr Sam said in the letter. Macao people are committed to doing their utmost to provide the necessary support and to assist actively in all rescue efforts, he added.

Under the leadership of the Central Government, with the unity and cooperation of local officials and the public, the affected areas will overcome this adversity, said Mr Sam's letter.

The Chief Executive expressed his best wishes for the smooth progress of the rescue efforts, and said he hoped that the lives of the people in the earthquake-hit area will soon return to normal.

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CE expresses sorrow regarding those affected by Tibet earthquake News Provided By October 24, 2026, 11:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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