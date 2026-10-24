Tamil Nadu: Rain Prompts Climbing Restrictions At Parvathamalai Temple In Tiruvannamalai

MENAFN - IANS) Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu), Oct 24 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has restricted access to Parvathamalai hill near Kalasapakkam following rains, allowing devotees to begin their climb to the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple only between 5.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day.

Only people aged between 18 and 60 will be permitted to undertake the trek to the Shiva temple atop the 4,560-foot hill. Children, people with illnesses and persons with disabilities will not be allowed to climb under the restrictions announced by forest officials.

Officials said rain had made the steep route slippery, increasing the time needed to negotiate the ascent. Devotees ordinarily require at least four hours to reach the shrine from the foothills, making an early start essential for managing movement along the narrow forest trail. A committee headed by District Collector Vandhana Garg will decide whether visits can be permitted, depending on the rain forecast.

Superintendent of Police R. Uthayakumar, District Forest Officer K. Sudhagar and representatives of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department are members of the committee.

The hill falls within the Pudupalayam Range of the Tiruvannamalai Forest Division. Pilgrims approach the temple through a mud pathway near Then Mathimangalam and Then Kadaladi villages, covering approximately 4.5 km through the forest to reach the summit. The pathway is only three feet wide, limiting the space available for devotees making the demanding climb.

The temple attracts around 1,000 visitors daily, prompting the department to regulate entry to avoid congestion along the route. Only 100 devotees are allowed to start the ascent every hour as a measure against overcrowding and stampede-like situations. Plastic items and water bottles are banned to prevent littering in the forest.

The Parvathamalai area also has more than 30 tribal hamlets, including Kanamalai, Ezhuthampattu, Neepathurai and Arasanoor. An existing mud pathway laid during British rule in the 1920s remains the only connection between these tribal communities and towns in the plains.

The restrictions come as officials assess the risks posed by wet terrain on a route used by pilgrims to reach the hilltop shrine. The narrow approach and lengthy ascent make regulating pilgrim movement particularly important during periods of rainfall.

Access to the temple will remain subject to the committee's assessment of weather conditions, alongside the daily timing, age and hourly entry limits imposed by the Forest Department.