UP Government School Children Study On Mats Despite Funds For Furniture

Children at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district are being forced to study while sitting on mats, with no desks to keep their books or chairs to sit on, raising questions over the state of school infrastructure and the implementation of funds meant to improve classroom facilities.

The situation came to light when an Aaj Tak team visited the primary school in Makhdumpur village, located in Sambhal block, and spoke to students about their everyday classroom experience. The children revealed that despite attending a government-run institution, they had no access to basic furniture and had to sit on mats during lessons.

When asked where they sat while studying, several students said they shared mats with their classmates. They also confirmed that the school had not provided them with desks or chairs, leaving them without proper arrangements to sit comfortably or keep their books.

Faizan, a student at the school, said he attended a government school but had to sit on a mat to study. Bajiya, a Class 5 student, echoed his account, explaining that she and her classmates also sat on mats during lessons.

Another student, Ajmain, confirmed that mats were provided for seating but said the school lacked tables and chairs. Shami, a Class 2 student, and Sohail also described similar conditions, saying they continued to attend classes while sitting on mats.

The students' accounts have brought the gap between planned infrastructure improvements and the reality inside classrooms into sharp focus. The lack of basic furniture raises concerns about the learning environment available to children in government schools, even as efforts are underway to improve educational facilities.

Responding to the issue, Sambhal District Magistrate Ankit Khandelwal said furniture had already been supplied to around half of the more than 1,200 schools in the district. He added that the remaining schools were expected to receive furniture within the next two months.

Khandelwal further stated that a proposal had been submitted to the state government and had received in-principle approval. The administration expects the planned provision of furniture to resolve the seating difficulties faced by students.