Amit Shah Visits Delhi Police HQ Amid Protests Over Electoral Rolls

High-Level Security Review in the National Capital

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the Delhi Police headquarters to meet senior police officials to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital. Alongside, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also arrived at the headquarters.

The visit comes amid protests by opposition parties and student organisations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the exercise and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Opposition Mobilisation Against Election Commission

The meeting comes as the Congress party, along with parties of the INDIA bloc, has called for a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Congress MP Jebi Mather said the rally was a joint decision taken after consultations with INDIA bloc parties and asserted that there were no differences within the opposition over the demand for the CEC's resignation.“The November 1st rally is by the Congress party with the INDIA bloc, and it is decided after consultations with the INDIA bloc, and it's a joint decision, and there's nothing particular about the date, but we have a series of protests. We have had a series of protests. We have different mechanisms and systems we put in place for our demand that Gyanesh Kumar must resign,” she said.

Unified Front for Electoral Fairness

Describing the proposed gathering as a nationwide mobilisation, Mather said political parties from across the country would come together to press for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.“This is a mega rally from across the country; different parties, everybody is going to come together and have a strong demand that Gyanesh Kumar must resign. So there are no differences within the INDIA bloc or opposition parties about this,” she said.

Mather added that the rally would convey a united message from the opposition on protecting democracy and restoring fairness in the electoral system. Senior Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the rally is aimed at sending a strong message of unity amid the agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.“Our programs against the criminal Vote Chori orchestrated by Gyanesh & Co. - at Modi-Shah's behest - will be historic. People from all across the country will be attending in massive numbers, and it will send a strong message to every corner of India that we are united in protecting our democracy and driving these Vote Chors out of power,” he said. On October 5, Venugopal had announced the November 1 rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing anti-SIR agitation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)