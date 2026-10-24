KC Venugopal Reviews Preparations For INDIA Bloc Mega Rally Nov 1

INDIA Bloc Mega Rally Preparations

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal reviewed preparations for the upcoming INDIA Bloc Mega Rally at Indira Bhavan on Saturday, which is scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. In a post on X, Venugopal mentioned that meetings were held with the Chairpersons and In-charges of various frontals and departments of the party to discuss mobilisation efforts for the event.

"We continued our meetings to take stock of preparations for the INDIA Bloc Mega Rally against Vote Chori on November 1st, as we met with Chairpersons and In-charges of various frontals and departments at Indira Bhavan today," said Venugopal.

Strategic Planning and Mobilisation

Meetings with State Leadership

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal met party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi to review preparations for the upcoming INDIA bloc rally against the alleged“vote chori” issue. AICC In-Charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and UP Congress President Aradhana Misra-Mona attended the meeting.

KC Venugopal, in an X post, said that the party expects one million people to gather at Ramlila Maidan. He said, Today, along with Smt. @priyankagandhi ji, met with AICC In-Charge Sh. Rajendra Pal Gautam ji, UP PCC President Smt. Aradhana Misra-Mona ji, and senior leaders from UP Congress to discuss our mobilisation efforts for the Nov 1st INDIA Bloc Mega Rally against Vote Chori.”

“We also held a meeting with the AICC In-charge Sh. Sanjay Dutt ji, PCC President Sh. Rao Narender Singh ji, and senior leaders from Haryana for the same. This rally at Ramleela Maidan will be the culmination of a massive Delhi Chalo March which will reach the national capital on 1st November, where we expect at least 1 million citizens to march for our cause,” he added.

Protest Against Electoral Allegations

Venugopal said that the rally is aimed at sending a strong message of unity amid the agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.“Our programs against the criminal Vote Chori orchestrated by Gyanesh & Co. - at Modi-Shah's behest - will be historic. People from all across the country will be attending in massive numbers, and it will send a strong message to every corner of India that we are united in protecting our democracy and driving these Vote Chors out of power,” the post read.

On October 5, Venugopal had announced the November 1 rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing anti-SIR agitation. On November 25-26, the INDIA bloc is set to hold a Chalo Delhi March, which will include six yatras from different states towards the national capital. (ANI)

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