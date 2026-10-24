YSRCP Alleges TDP And Police Collusion In Destroying Democracy In AP

YSRCP Allegations of Election Interference in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Guntur District President and former Minister Ambati Rambabu slammed the Chandrababu Naidu government for destroying democracy through collusion between the ruling TDP, police and the State Election Commission. Addressing the media at his camp office in Guntur, he charged that the SEC had become a puppet in Chandrababu's hands, facilitating forced unanimous elections through violence and intimidation.

Despite Supreme Court directions to protect candidates, YSRCP nominees were prevented from filing nominations, their papers torn in police presence and the media barred from nomination centres to conceal TDP atrocities. Police placed opposition leaders under house arrest while facilitating ruling-party candidates, Rambabu stated.

Details of Reported Atrocities and Police Involvement

Rambabu condemned the police assault on former Minister Vidadala Rajini, who was pushed to the ground while assisting a candidate. Senior leaders Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Bolla Brahma Naidu and Namburi Shankara Rao were confined to their homes, preventing them from distributing B-Forms and assisting candidates. He also highlighted attacks extending beyond YSRCP, including assaults on Jana Sena leader Bellamkonda Srinivas's family and BJP candidate Suresh in Kadapa. Police promised protection over the phone but remained spectators during attacks on candidates, including women.

Rambabu revealed that YSRCP had identified 54 police officials, including IPS officers and Sattenapalli DSP Hanumantha Rao, for their involvement in electoral irregularities and announced legal action against them through the High Court and Supreme Court, condemning the misuse of police machinery for Chandrababu and Lokesh's political interests.

Call for Electoral Integrity and Supreme Court Intervention

Calling upon voters to reject such undemocratic practices, Rambabu urged support for YSRCP mayoral candidate Sridevi and corporator candidates in Guntur, appealing to people to vote for the fan symbol and defeat the coalition's politics of intimidation. Earlier this week, YSRCP leaders welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention over nomination obstruction and election violence, describing it as a "rebuke" to the Chandrababu government and officials denying opposition candidates an opportunity to contest, a release said.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the directions reaffirmed the opposition's right to equal opportunities. Welcoming relief sought for candidates across 19 municipalities, he expressed confidence that YSRCP would win substantial majorities in fair elections. He condemned five cases against MP Midhun Reddy over one incident and criminal cases against party workers who suffered attacks. "Candidates and proposers must receive access to nomination centres, he demanded, adding that the party would approach Collectors and return to court wherever obstruction continued."

Leadership Demands for Accountability

YSRCP Lok Sabha leader Peddireddy Midhun Reddy demanded that Chandrababu and Lokesh stop vindictive politics, attacks on women and attempts to secure unopposed victories through intimidation. "Officials must resist political pressure and protect democracy regardless of the ruling party, he said. TDP workers should remember that power is temporary before participating in confrontations at their leaders' bidding."

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy questioned how Chandrababu could claim elections were proceeding smoothly when Supreme Court intervention became necessary. "YSRCP placed evidence of assaults, threats and nomination obstruction before the Court, he said, demanding impartial conduct by police and election authorities and accountability for partisan officials. "MLC Lella Appi Reddy said repeated evidence-backed complaints to the SEC failed to secure justice, forcing YSRCP to approach the Court. "Police continued obstructing candidates even as directions emerged, exposing weakened institutions. Instead of seeking votes on its 27-month record, the government relied on force and intimidation, he said."

The leaders demanded effective security, CCTV surveillance, equal nomination opportunities and compliance with court directions. They affirmed that YSRCP would pursue lawful action against responsible officials and seek electoral victory through public support. Democracy must prevail over political intimidation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)