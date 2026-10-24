Delhi Chhath Puja 2026: Munak Canal Ghats At Prembari Pul, Singhapur Get A Makeover

Preparations for Chhath Mahaparv are gathering momentum in Delhi with development, construction and beautification projects being undertaken at Chhath ghats on the Munak Canal. The authorities have conducted inspections of the ongoing projects at Prembari Pul and Singhapur, emphasizing that the projects should be completed within the set time frame without any compromise on quality.

The emphasis is on ensuring that the devotees get clean, organized and convenient spaces to perform their rituals during the festival. Given the large number of devotees visiting water bodies during the Chhath Puja, it is imperative that the projects are completed on time to avoid any problems during the festival.

Munak Canal Chhath Ghats: Inspection at Prembari Pul and Singhapur

The ongoing projects for development and beautification at the Chhath ghats at Prembari Pul and Singhapur were inspected to check the progress of the projects before the festival.

The objective of the inspection was to ensure that all essential arrangements are made prior to Chhath Mahaparv. Devotees visit these places to pray to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

The officials have been asked to finish the construction work within the specified timeframe and maintain the necessary quality standards.

Beautification of Munak Canal: Cleanliness and Better Facilities

Apart from this, the beautification project would help deal with problems of dirt and disorganisation in the area around the Munak canal. Steps are being taken to beautify the ghats and create a better environment for the visitors.

This project is not restricted to preparation for the festival. It is also important to enhance the surroundings and make the places of worship more convenient for the devotees.

Cleanliness is of utmost importance during Chhath Puja as devotees gather near water sources to perform their ritualistic worship at sunrise and sunset.

Delhi Chhath Puja Preparations: Officials Asked to Meet Deadlines

During the inspection, the officials have been told to see that all the construction and beautification work is done as per the deadline. Quality has also been kept in mind in all these projects.

The presence of crowds is anticipated at the ghats during morning and evening worship rituals. Unfinished constructions, poor maintenance of access routes or lack of cleanliness may pose problems for the devotees.

Therefore, it is necessary to complete the work ahead of time to facilitate easy access for the worshipping people, including ladies and older citizens.

Chhath Ghat Facilities: What Will Be Offered to Devotees

These ongoing works will improve the environment around Munak Canal ghats prior to Chhath Puja. Nevertheless, the exact plans will depend on the timely completion of these works.

It will be vital to maintain the cleanliness and other amenities during the event. As for the devotees, clean ghats and convenient access will make it easier for them to perform their rituals.

Thus, the main task now is to complete the work ahead of time in order to make ghats ready for devotees.