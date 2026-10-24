Vatican Ambassador Visits Injured In Karak Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Oct 24 (Petra) Vatican Apostolic Nuncio to Jordan, Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, on Saturday visited those injured in the cowardly attack in Karak, who are receiving treatment at Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital and Karak Government Hospital.

The ambassador checked on the conditions of the victims, wishing them a speedy recovery and expressing his solidarity with them and their families in this affliction.

//Petra//SS