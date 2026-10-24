KP Tightens Rules For Release And Recording Of Public Funds

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to tighten procedures to make the release and recording of public funds more effective and transparent. In this regard, the Finance Department has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the Finance Department, no funds can now be entered into the SAP system without prior approval or advice from the competent authority. Officials and employees responsible for unnecessary delays, negligence or violations of rules in the release of funds will face disciplinary action.

According to the issued document, compliance with prescribed formats will be mandatory for the release of funds under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and the federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). Approval from the relevant competent authority will also be required for the release or reallocation of development funds.

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The Finance Department has also directed daily monitoring of the release and expenditure of development and current budget funds. Prior permission from the finance secretary or the relevant authorised officer will be required for the release of funds on an urgent basis.

The document clarifies that the facility for urgent fund releases cannot be used to bypass the standard approval procedures.

Under the new rules, development and current funds must be entered into the SAP system on the same day they are approved. If the entry is delayed for any reason, the relevant officer must record a valid justification in the official record.

The Finance Department has made it clear that compliance with the prescribed rules will be mandatory at every stage of the release and recording of funds. Action will be taken against the relevant officials and employees found violating these rules.