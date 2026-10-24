No Leniency For Drug Peddlers, Criminals In Jamrud: SHO

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Jamrud: Jamrud police will take strict action against drug peddlers and criminal elements, with no concessions, Station House Officer (SHO) Adnan Afridi has said.

Speaking to the media during a visit to the Jamrud Press Club, Afridi said indiscriminate operations against drug peddlers and criminals were underway and would be intensified. He stressed that a zero-tolerance policy against drugs would be strictly enforced in the tehsil.

He also warned against aerial firing at wedding ceremonies, saying the dangerous practice could claim precious human lives. He said legal action would be taken against those involved and their families if aerial firing occurred at a wedding. The groom could also face legal action and an FIR could be registered against him.

Afridi said Jamrud police were cooperating with the district administration in ongoing operations against encroachments. He added that measures were being taken in coordination with the relevant departments in line with the directives of senior officials.

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The SHO said police operations against criminal elements would continue and no one would be considered above the law.

He also urged Afghan nationals to voluntarily leave the area and return to their country in accordance with the directives of the relevant authorities, warning that legal action would follow otherwise.

Afridi appealed to the public to cooperate with Jamrud police in maintaining law and order, eliminating drugs, preventing crime and removing encroachments to make the area safer and more peaceful.