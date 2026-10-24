Tourist Arrivals From Central Asia To Azerbaijan Rise 12.3% In January-August

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Azerbaijan welcomed 159,221 tourist visits from Central Asian countries in January-August 2026, an increase of 12.3% compared with 141,795 visits recorded during the same period of 2025.

According to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan accounted for the largest number of arrivals from the region, with 72,773 visits, up 5% year-on-year.

Uzbekistan ranked second with 50,253 visits, marking a 33.2% increase. Arrivals from Turkmenistan declined by 4.8% to 20,389, while Kyrgyzstan recorded 7,948 visits, up 12.1%. The number of visitors from Tajikistan rose by 26.1% to 7,858.

In August 2026, Kazakhstan ranked seventh among the top 10 countries of origin for foreign visitors to Azerbaijan, with 10,696 arrivals. Uzbekistan placed ninth with 7,865 visitors.

Overall, Azerbaijan received 1.585 million foreign visitors in the first eight months of 2026, down 8% year-on-year, according to the reported figures.

In 2025, tourist arrivals from Central Asia increased by 21.72% to 219,747. Kazakhstan accounted for 103,613 visits, Uzbekistan for 62,308, Turkmenistan for 32,414, Kyrgyzstan for 11,651 and Tajikistan for 9,761.

Between 2017 and 2025, Azerbaijan recorded a total of 948,000 visits from Central Asian countries, highlighting the region's growing importance to the country's tourism sector.