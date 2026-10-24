Rain, Thunderstorms And Hail Expected In Baku And Regions Of Azerbaijan

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Intermittent rain is expected in some parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with short, heavy showers and thunderstorms possible in isolated areas.

Moderate northeasterly winds are forecast, according to Azerbaijan's National Hydrometeorology Service.

Nighttime temperatures in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will range from 15°C to 17°C, while daytime temperatures are expected to reach 17°C to 19°C. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 767 mm of mercury, with relative humidity at 70–80%.

Rain is also expected intermittently across several regions of Azerbaijan. Some areas may experience intense downpours, thunderstorms and hail, while snowfall is possible in high mountainous areas. Precipitation is expected to intensify somewhat in the eastern regions of the country.

Fog is forecast in some areas overnight and in the morning. Moderate easterly winds will prevail.

Temperatures in the regions are expected to range from 13°C to 16°C overnight and 17°C to 21°C during the day. In mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures will range from 2°C to 6°C, while daytime temperatures are forecast at 8°C to 13°C.