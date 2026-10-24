Himachal CM Launches Pangi Apples Grown Through Natural Farming

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 24 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday launched the 'Pangi Apple' brand grown through natural farming.

He said the state government was promoting natural farming vigorously in the state and this initiative would go a long way towards establishing a distinct identity for locally produced apples in Pangi under the 'Pangi Apple' brand.

He said the Pangi subdivision has been declared as the state's first Natural Farming Sub-Division, thereby strengthening the local economy and bringing this remote tribal region on a par with other parts of the state in terms of economic opportunities and quality of life.

Sukhu said Pangi in Chamba district has approximately 370 hectares under apple cultivation, with over 104,000 apple plants and an expected production of around 35,000 boxes (approximately 550 metric tons) this season.

Until now, apples produced in Pangi have been marketed outside the valley in cartons branded as 'Kullu Apples' or 'Kinnaur Apples,' limiting the recognition of Pangi's own produce.

The picturesque Pangi Valley is populated mainly by Gaddis, who are largely pastoralists and grow barley, potatoes, and peas, besides off-season vegetables and exotic flowers.

Chief Minister Sukhu said customised 'Pangi Apple' cartons in 20 kg and 10 kg capacities have been launched and are being provided to farmers at a 50 per cent subsidy. This initiative, he said, will help establish a distinct identity for Pangi apples, promote the region's natural-farming produce and improve market recognition.

He said that the initiative is part of the vision of the state government to develop Pangi as the first chemical-free subdivision of the state under natural farming.

It marks an important step towards strengthening the livelihoods of approximately 6,300 farming households, promoting local entrepreneurship and ensuring greater economic opportunities for the people of this remote tribal region.

Bordering Jammu and Kashmir, Pangi was once known as the 'Kaala Pani' of Himachal Pradesh, with government officers preferring not to opt for posting in the area owing to dangerous roads and remote, inaccessible hamlets.

Not accessible by road throughout the year, the picturesque Pangi Valley remains cut off from the world for more than six months a year due to heavy snowfall.

Health officials say their staff has to traverse at least two to three days on foot from the nearest roadheads to the remotest hamlet for the vaccination programmes. The climatic conditions of the district are harsh, as much of the land forms part of a cold desert where the mercury drops below minus 20 degrees Celsius during winters.