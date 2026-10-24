Gujarat: Ahmedabad Book Festival Opens With 700 Stalls, 125 Publishers Senior Citizens Get Free Travel Passes

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (IANS) More than 700 bookstalls and over 125 publishers are part of the 'Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2026', which opened at the Sabarmati Riverfront on Saturday, as the city seeks to expand its literary and cultural platform with events on reading, writing, science and creativity for children.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the festival, jointly organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the National Book Trust (NBT), along with the 'CHHAAP Exhibition' organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles.

The festival will remain open until November 1, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The inauguration also saw the release of the Gujarati edition of 'Sardar Teja Singh Samundri: Life and Legacy', a book on the freedom fighter and pioneer of the Gurdwara Reform Movement.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu was among those present.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said the festival would create opportunities for the exchange of knowledge, literature and culture as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 years in public service.

"Expanding knowledge, strengthening critical thinking, encouraging creativity and improving citizens' quality of life are integral to PM Modi's vision of holistic development," he said.

Patel recalled that PM Modi had launched the 'Vanche Gujarat' reading campaign during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

"Building on that initiative, the AMC organised the first National Book Fair at the Sabarmati Riverfront in 2012. The event has since expanded into an international festival, further establishing Ahmedabad's cultural identity," he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to preserving Gujarat's cultural heritage, Gujarati language and literature. The 2026-27 state Budget has allocated Rs 182 crore for education, library development, cultural activities and the promotion of Gujarati.

Plans also include establishing libraries named after Bhagwan Birsa Munda in tribal areas and constructing, expanding and modernising libraries at district and taluka levels.

A further Rs 100 crore has been allocated for an advanced 'Namo Central Library' in Gandhinagar.

Emphasising the importance of introducing young people to India's history and freedom fighters, Patel described the Gujarati edition of the book on Samundri as an opportunity to bring his contribution to a wider readership.

He urged citizens to make books lifelong companions and cultivate knowledge and values to contribute to a developed India through a developed Gujarat.

Sandhu said, "The festival provided a platform for diverse languages, cultures and ideas, connecting readers, authors and young people with new opportunities for learning."

He described Samundri's life as an example of "social reform", public service and national commitment, highlighting his contribution to the 'Gurdwara Reform Movement', education and the empowerment of women and disadvantaged communities.

"Translation acted as a bridge between languages, allowing history and ideas to reach new audiences," he added.

He also stressed the need to foster reading habits among children through supportive environments in schools, colleges and libraries.

"Achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' would require knowledgeable, sensitive and innovative citizens alongside technological and economic progress," he said.

Alongside the book festival, the CHHAAP Exhibition showcases traditional artworks by more than 92 artisans from across the country, reinterpreted by students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

The festival programme includes sessions on Gujarati literature, poetry, ghazals, music, book creation, writing, children's literature and intellectual discussions.

Dome-1 houses a main stage, the Children's Pavilion and the Authors' Corner, while Dome 2 will host the Gyan Ganga Writing Workshop and Vichar Manthan.

Special activities for children and students include literary interactions, discussions, poetry recitations and expert guidance.

LEGO, puzzle and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workshops have been planned to encourage scientific thinking and creativity, alongside an art and craft festival.

For the first time, a sculpture workshop will teach children to create works using discarded materials and waste products. An Innovation Wing will showcase ideas, products and technological applications from startups and young entrepreneurs.

Patel also launched a free-pass scheme for senior citizens living in the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) area to make travel easier.

He flagged off buses on two new Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) routes - Thaltej-Shela and Vadaj-Palsana - along with an additional bus, dedicating all three vehicles to public service.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot outlined the festival's programme. AMC officials, office-bearers, and literature enthusiasts attended the event.