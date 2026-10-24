SAI Gandhinagar Hosts Nasha Mukt Bharat Drive For Fit India Mission

Promoting Fitness and Awareness in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Gandhinagar, organised a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' awareness programme under the banner of the Fit India Movement at the Heartfulness Centre, Adalaj, Gandhinagar, in collaboration with MY Bharat. Based on the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva, Viksit Bharat', the programme brought together young people from different parts of the country to promote fitness, revive traditional Indian games and raise awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse.

Fitness initiatives championed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoted by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya play an important role in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. By encouraging young people to participate in sports, embrace fitness and lead active, disciplined and drug-free lives, such initiatives contribute to building a healthier and stronger nation.

Community Engagement and Traditional Sports

The programme witnessed the participation of approximately 500 participants from five states-Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh-and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Participants were organised into state-based teams, creating a vibrant atmosphere of camaraderie, teamwork and healthy competition. The event was marked by high energy, sporting spirit and enthusiastic participation, with teams cheering for one another and displaying determination and sportsmanship across the activity zones, as per a press release.

The programme commenced with a welcome address and a group warm-up session, followed by an address by mountaineer and Fit India Movement Brand Ambassador Nisha Kumari, who also administered the Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge. Participants pledged to stay away from tobacco, alcohol and drugs and to make healthy choices a part of their everyday lives.

Interactive Fitness Challenges and Legacy

The event featured an exciting mix of traditional Indian games and interactive fitness challenges, including Lagori, Tug of War, Sack Race, 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' Snakes and Ladders, 'Knock Out Nasha' Can Toss, 'Choose Fitness' Ring Toss, the Fit India Fitness Challenge and a Penalty Shoot-out. Conducted simultaneously across designated activity zones, these challenges tested participants' agility, speed, coordination, accuracy and teamwork. The competitive action was complemented by a strong sense of fair play, mutual encouragement and team spirit.

Adding to the excitement, a lively Zumba session brought participants together through music, movement and group fitness, creating an energetic atmosphere and reinforcing the message that staying active can be enjoyable. The traditional games provided an opportunity for young people to reconnect with India's sporting heritage, while the fitness challenges encouraged discipline, resilience and a healthy competitive mindset.

Voices Behind the Initiative

Sharing her views on the programme, mountaineer and Fit India Movement Brand Ambassador Nisha Kumari said,“I really liked today's event, as it conveys the message of de-addiction to young people while also reviving traditional games that were once widely played. Many of these games are unfamiliar to today's youth, so it is encouraging to see them being introduced through such initiatives.” Ishtpreet Kaur, Assistant Director, SAI Regional Centre Gandhinagar, was present at the event and felicitated Nisha Kumari with a memento in recognition of her association with the initiative.

Highlighting the objective of the initiative, District Youth Officer Ayush said,“We want our country to become completely free from drugs, and we want young people to stay away from substance abuse so that we can realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. With this objective, various initiatives are being undertaken to channel the energy of young people in the right direction.” The programme concluded with the felicitation of winners from the traditional games and fitness activity zones, recognising their performance, enthusiasm and sporting spirit. Sachin Sharma, State Director, MY Bharat Gujarat, and Vishal Nagarale, District Youth Officer, Jamnagar, were also present, along with organisers, volunteers and participants.

Organised by SAI Regional Centre Gandhinagar under the Fit India Movement, in collaboration with MY Bharat, the programme reinforced the message of 'Nasha Mukt Yuva, Viksit Bharat'. Through traditional games, team-based challenges and Zumba, the initiative channelled youthful energy into positive sporting experiences and encouraged participants to say no to drugs and yes to fitness. (ANI)

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