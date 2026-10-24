Goa Travel Ideas: Sal To Cumbarjua - 5 Backwater Experiences To Try Beyond Beaches And Nightlife

Discover another side of Goa with these 5 backwater and mangrove destinations, from Chorao Island and Cumbarjua Canal to Sal Backwaters, Chapora River and Zuari River.

The beauty of Goa lies not just in its famous beaches and night life but there is an alternate approach to enjoying this coastal state of India through its mangroves, backwaters and rivers.

Here are five places you might want to visit if you wish to enjoy the natural beauty of Goa through its backwaters and mangroves, along with their locations.

1. Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary at Chorao Island

Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary of Goa is the most popular place for visiting the mangroves of Goa. Visitors can watch the many kinds of birds along with the mud skippers and fiddler crabs found here by exploring the narrow waterways of this place by boat or canoe.

Cumbarjua Canal connects the Mandovi and Zuari River systems. It features mangrove-lined banks and Indian mugger crocodiles.

The Sal Backwaters of South Goa provide a quieter location for nature-related activities. Kayak tours are advertised on the channels surrounded by mangroves and river vegetation.

If you do not want to go in a boat, you can explore the Mangrove Boardwalk over the Ourem Creek near the Goa State Central Library in Panaji. The boardwalk provides a closer view of the mangrove vegetation and the little animals living around the creek.

Chapora River gives another chance to get to know Goa's water features. Paddling courses take place in Morjim-Chopdem region with the guide leading the group. Depending on conditions, one may enjoy river views and nearby mangrove creeks.