Turkmenistan, Austria Explore Expanded Agricultural Commodity Trading

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange and the Vienna Agricultural Exchange have explored opportunities to expand commodity trading, strengthen agricultural trade and develop new business ties during meetings in Vienna on October 22–23, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Austria said.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Batyr Volsahatov, chairman of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET).

During the visit, the delegation met with Ernst Haas, president of the Vienna Agricultural Exchange, and Karl Schneider, the exchange's secretary. The Turkmen officials also held talks with Dražen Maloča, head of regional management and regional director for Southeast Europe and Eastern Europe/Central Asia at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ).

The discussions focused on strengthening institutional and commercial cooperation between the two countries, promoting exchange-based commodity trading and expanding trade in agricultural products.

The parties also explored opportunities to establish new channels for mutually beneficial economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Austria.

According to the Turkmen embassy, the meetings provided a platform for exchanging views on potential areas of cooperation and identifying ways to deepen business ties between the two countries.

Turkmenistan operates a state commodity exchange that facilitates domestic and international trade in a range of goods, including petroleum products, chemicals, textiles and agricultural commodities. The exchange plays a role in connecting Turkmen producers with foreign buyers and supporting the country's export activities.

Austria, meanwhile, provides access to European commercial networks and agricultural trading expertise. Closer engagement between the exchanges could create opportunities to strengthen commercial contacts, improve market access for agricultural products and broaden cooperation in commodity trading.