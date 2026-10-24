MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, October 24 - Released on October 23, 2026

The Saskatchewan Government Employees Union (SGEU) representing health care workers have reached a new tentative collective bargaining agreement for a six-year term (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2029) with the Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations Inc. (SAHO).

The agreement covers approximately 2,040 employees in northern and central Saskatchewan, including:

Licensed Practical Nurses Continuing Care Assistants Medical Laboratory Technologist (MLT) Combined Laboratory and X-ray Technician (CLXT) Pharmacy Technician Cooks Schedulers Security Officers Food Services Worker Finance Officer Environmental Services Workers Facility Maintenance and Operator

"I am pleased that SGEU and SAHO have reached a tentative agreement that addresses key compensation and retention priorities for health care workers while supporting the continuity of high-quality care for patients across Saskatchewan," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said, "I want to thank both bargaining teams for their hard work, professionalism and commitment throughout the bargaining process."

Details of the new collective bargaining agreement will be shared following ratification by SGEU members and SAHO.

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SGEU and SAHO Inc. Reach Tentative Agreement News Provided By Government of Saskatchewan October 24, 2026, 11:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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