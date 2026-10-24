Smoother Roads Ahead: $6.8 Million Swift Current Highway Upgrades Near Completion

CANADA, October 23 - Released on October 23, 2026

Today, the Swift Current community celebrated the ongoing final stages of an estimated $6.8 million project to improve Highway 1 service roads and ramps, Highway 4 and related road infrastructure.

"Whether it's getting to work, supporting local businesses or moving Saskatchewan products to market, good roads make a difference," Highways Minister Kim Gartner said. "This $6.8 million investment means smoother travel, better connections and stronger infrastructure for Swift Current. It's another way we are keeping our economy moving and building a strong and steady Saskatchewan."

On-site survey work began in late July for the provincially-funded project in the city with road work starting in August. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

"Citizens of Swift Current have been enjoying the improved service roads and ramps, commenting on how smooth their commute has become," Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal said. "We are all very grateful to the province for this investment in our community."

Improvement highlights include:

Replacing concrete curbing and a median. Installing five culverts. Surfacing various Highway 1 service roads and ramps. Surfacing segments of Highway 4 (Memorial Drive).

The Ministry of Highways also invested in other projects and work in the southwest region this construction season, such as:

An estimated $1.3 million project that began in September to replace a bridge near the end of its service life on Highway 13 over Swan Coulee about five kilometres east of Consul. The project is expected to be completed mid-November.

Work began at the end of September on an estimated $1.8 million project to pave more than 4 km of Highway 44 within Danielson Provincial Park. The project is expected to be completed this year.

An estimated $9 million toward routine maintenance from spring to fall this year such as machine patching, sandvik blading, gravel blading and sealing.

Completing an estimated $2.1 million project involving surface mixing and paving on Highway 13 from Cadillac to 10 km west.

About $400,000 and completed this spring to install two culverts on Highway 19 in the Mankota area about 12 km north of its junction with Highway 18.

About $305,000 toward sealing pavement cracks on Highway 1 west of Gull Lake this summer.

Project completions are subject to weather.

For the latest available information about ongoing provincial road construction to plan their routes, motorists are encouraged to check the Highway Hotline.

The Highway Hotline, Saskatchewan's provincial road information system, also provides information about closures related to fires, flooding or other incidents, along with the status of ferries.

To learn more about the Highway Hotline's various points of access for information visit, Highway Hotline.

With this year's budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $14.6 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 22,700 kilometres of highways across the province.

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Smoother Roads Ahead: $6.8 Million Swift Current Highway Upgrades Near Completion News Provided By Government of Saskatchewan October 24, 2026, 11:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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