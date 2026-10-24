New Weyburn General Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, October 23 - Released on October 23, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan, along with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation, marked the grand opening of the new Weyburn General Hospital (WGH) today with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The WGH will open to patients November 1, 2026.

"I am so proud to see the beautiful new Weyburn General Hospital fully equipped and ready to provide modern, convenient access to high-quality health care for Weyburn and surrounding communities," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "This new hospital stands as a testament to our government's unwavering commitment to putting patients first and ensuring every Saskatchewan resident receives the right care, in the right place, at the right time."

The new facility will expand access to health services in one location, with 25 private acute care rooms, each with a ceiling lift and larger accessible washroom; 10 inpatient mental health beds close to onsite support; one of Saskatchewan's largest, state-of-the-art operating theatres; a larger modern emergency department and trauma care spaces; upgraded laboratory and medical imaging spaces; an onsite Emergency Medical Services (EMS) base with a heliport to support timely transfers for critically ill or injured patients; ambulatory and allied health services; and social work and Foundation offices.

"The opening of the new Weyburn General Hospital marks the completion of a significant investment that continues to build a strong, steady Saskatchewan by supporting residents from Weyburn and across southeast Saskatchewan for generations," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "This facility provides the modern infrastructure needed to deliver high-quality care and strengthens the region's ability to serve patients well into the future."

"The opening of the new Weyburn General Hospital marks the next chapter in a proud history of health care in Weyburn and southeastern Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Andrew Will said. "This modern facility was designed to meet the needs of patients, families and care teams, bringing services together under one roof to support integrated, patient-centred care and an enhanced health care experience. It is a tremendous example of what can be accomplished through the commitment and partnership of the Government of Saskatchewan, the Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation, local communities, donors and our health care teams."

"On behalf of the Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation and our Board of Directors, it is an honour to celebrate the grand opening of the new Weyburn General Hospital," Weyburn & District Hospital Foundation Board Chair Melissa Swayze said. "This is an exciting milestone for our community and a testament to the generosity, compassion, and commitment of the people who support health care in our region. We are incredibly grateful to our donors, volunteers, health care professionals, and community partners whose support helps make a lasting difference in the lives of patients and their families. This new hospital represents an investment in the health and wellbeing of our community for generations to come, and we are proud to be part of this important chapter in health care for Weyburn and the surrounding area."

The provincial government committed more than $134 million toward the project. Additional capital costs, furniture fixtures and equipment have been funded by generous community donors and the Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation.

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New Weyburn General Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening News Provided By Government of Saskatchewan October 24, 2026, 11:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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