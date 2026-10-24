Reminder: Firearms Amnesty Extended Beyond October 30 Expiry Date

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, October 23 - Released on October 23, 2026

The Government of Canada has extended its federal firearms amnesty beyond the previously scheduled expiry date of October 30, 2026. The amnesty period now extends to 90 days after the Supreme Court of Canada renders its decision on appeals challenging the firearms prohibition. That decision is not expected before mid-2027.

Affected individuals and businesses will remain protected from criminal liability during the extended amnesty period, provided they continue to comply with the amnesty conditions.

The Saskatchewan Firearms Office continues to support Saskatchewan firearms owners through its Firearms Verification and Appraisal Service, helping individuals understand how federal prohibitions affect them and access provincial options for verification, appraisal, exemption and storage.

The amendment applies to all amnesty orders associated with prohibitions put in place in May 2020, December 2024, and March 2025. Affected individuals can use the Saskatchewan Firearms Verification and Appraisal Service, which offers the following services:

Firearm Verification to determine whether a firearm is affected by federal bans or legislation. Certificates of Exemption for eligible owners, allowing them to continue possessing and storing certain prohibited firearms on behalf of the Province of Saskatchewan after the expiration of the amnesty. Appraisals (Certificates of Value) for prohibited firearms, ammunition, and accessories to help owners establish fair market value when pursuing compensation.

The Saskatchewan Firearms Office remains focused on ensuring Saskatchewan firearms owners have access to clear information and practical options as they navigate the federal prohibitions. This supports a strong and steady Saskatchewan by helping residents make informed decisions about their property. Saskatchewan firearms owners are encouraged to use the Firearms Verification and Appraisal Service to explore the options available to them rather than relying on assumptions about how the federal prohibitions apply to their individual circumstances.

In May 2020, the Government of Canada prohibited approximately 1,500 models and variants of firearms classified as "assault-style firearms." Further prohibitions followed in December 2024 and March 2025. Federal amnesty orders were introduced to protect affected firearm owners and businesses from criminal liability while they complied with the new prohibitions.

The amnesty period has been extended several times. On March 19, 2026, the Supreme Court of Canada granted leave to hear appeals challenging the legality of the May 2020 prohibition. Again, the amnesty period now extends to 90 days following the delivery of the Court's decision on those appeals.

For information and to access the Firearms Verification and Appraisal Service, visit: . Citizen inquiries related to the service can also be directed to the Saskatchewan Firearms Office at 1-833-792-2706 or email [email protected].

-30-

For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Reminder: Firearms Amnesty Extended Beyond October 30 Expiry Date News Provided By Government of Saskatchewan October 24, 2026, 11:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.