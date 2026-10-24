Neeraj Kumar Warns JD (U) Detractors As Anant Singh Claims Victory In Patna Graduate MLC Poll

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) A war of words has intensified within the JD(U) following polling for the Patna Graduates' Constituency in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, with party MLC Neeraj Kumar warning those who campaigned against him of possible political consequences, while Mokama MLA Anant Singh has already claimed victory ahead of the counting of votes scheduled for October 27.

Neeraj Kumar described the public's affection for JD(U) leader and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as“historic” and expressed confidence in the party's electoral prospects.

He also criticised the criminalisation of politics and the influence of strongmen, remarks widely interpreted as an indirect reference to Anant Singh, although he did not name anyone explicitly.

Taking aim at those within the party who allegedly worked against him during the election, Neeraj warned that their actions could have serious political consequences.

He asserted that the party would eventually act against those who campaigned against its official candidate.

“I don't know exactly when it will happen, but it is 100 per cent certain,” he said, warning his detractors that their political futures could be at stake.

The remarks come amid reports of differences within the JD(U) over the Patna Graduates' Constituency election.

The party fielded Neeraj Kumar as its official candidate, while Anant Singh backed Anuj Kumar Singh, who contested on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket.

The development has triggered discussions about internal divisions and competing political loyalties within the party.

Meanwhile, Anant Singh expressed confidence that his preferred candidate would win the election.

Even before the results were announced, the Mokama MLA said preparations for celebrations were underway, including the distribution of sweets.

“We know that we have won,” Anant Singh said, adding that formal procedures would take their course but that the ultimate decision rested with the voters.

In a pointed remark apparently directed at Neeraj Kumar, Anant Singh sarcastically said,“Neeraj will never suffer from gas again in his life-I have let all the gas out.”

He reiterated his confidence in the outcome and said rasgullas were being prepared for the celebrations, with sweets to be distributed once the victory was confirmed.

Responding to the possibility of disciplinary action by the JD(U), Anant Singh said the party was free to take whatever action it considered appropriate and that he was unconcerned about the consequences.

With the results yet to be declared, the public exchange between the two leaders has brought the political differences surrounding the Patna Graduates' Constituency election into sharper focus.

The counting on October 27 will determine the electoral outcome, while the party's response to the reported internal differences remains to be seen.