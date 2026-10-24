Powerful Wave Knocks Spanish Reporter Who Warned Of Rough Seas During Live Broadcast (WATCH)

A Spanish television reporter was sent crashing to the ground after a powerful wave suddenly surged over a sea wall and slammed into him and his camerawoman during a live broadcast, turning a routine weather report into a terrifying on-air moment. The incident unfolded in Ondarroa, in Spain's Basque Country, where journalist Sergio Ovejero was reporting on treacherous sea conditions for ETB2's programme Euskadi Qudate. According to The Sunday Guardian, the crew was filming along the coastline when a massive wave unexpectedly swept across the promenade, catching the journalists off guard and throwing the live report into chaos.

Ovejero had been warning viewers about the dangerous sea conditions when the wave came crashing over the sea wall, striking both the reporter and his camerawoman, Raquel. The sheer force of the water knocked Ovejero to the ground, while the sudden impact disrupted the broadcast, leaving viewers stunned.

Inside the studio, presenter Odei Esnaola appeared visibly concerned as the live feed abruptly cut out. The sudden loss of contact left viewers wondering whether the reporter and his colleague had suffered serious injuries.

Footage of the frightening incident soon went viral on social media, capturing the moment the surging water overwhelmed the crew as they stood dangerously close to the sea wall.

A Spanish TV reporter gets HIT by a BIG WAVE while covering the storm live.

The wave crashed over the promenade wall in Ondarroa, slamming him and the camera.

The signal briefly dropped, but both he and the camerawoman are fine.

Reporting rough seas just got a LIVE demonstration

Writer: Lucas Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 22, 2026

However, the television team later confirmed that Ovejero and Raquel were safe and had escaped without serious injuries. Ovejero also responded to messages on social media, reassuring worried viewers who had watched the incident unfold, The Sunday Guardian reported.