Dubai Police Warn Jobseekers Over Fake Part-Time Job Offers

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Police have warned jobseekers to be wary of fraudulent part-time job offers designed to steal banking information or involve unsuspecting people in illegal financial transactions.

The Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation said genuine part-time jobs come from legally licensed businesses with verifiable identities and addresses. Real offers also include clear employment terms, the rights and responsibilities of both parties, and proper recruitment procedures.

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The warning is part of Dubai Police's participation in the Ministry of Interior's "A Safe UAE Starts with Your Digital Awareness" campaign, launched for Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October. The campaign aims to raise public awareness of online fraud and cybercrime.

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The Anti-Fraud Centre said scammers often target people looking for extra income by advertising attractive part-time opportunities that turn out to be fake.

These schemes may involve attempts to obtain applicants' banking details or persuade them to make or facilitate illegal financial transfer linked to criminal activity.

Dubai Police urged jobseekers to verify a company's identity and legal status before sharing personal information, accepting an offer or transferring money. Applicants should check company names and registration details through official channels and make sure they are dealing with a legitimate, identifiable employer.

The centre also stressed that jobseekers should never pay fees to secure a job.

Never share banking details

Dubai Police warned against sharing banking information or one-time passwords (OTPs) with anyone claiming to offer employment.

Jobseekers were also advised not to click unfamiliar links received through social media or messaging apps.

The Anti-Fraud Centre highlighted a particularly dangerous warning sign: an employer asking applicants to receive money into their personal bank accounts and transfer it to another party in exchange for a commission. Anyone who receives such a request should immediately stop communicating with the organisation, as the arrangement may be linked to illegal financial activity.

Report suspicious offers

Dubai Police called on the public to stay vigilant and avoid responding to suspicious job ads - especially those promising easy money without clear recruitment procedures.

Anyone who encounters a fraudulent job offer, suspicious account or potentially malicious link should report it through the Dubai Police eCrime platform or by calling 901.

The force said public awareness and careful verification are essential to preventing online fraud and protecting jobseekers from financial exploitation.

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